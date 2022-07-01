The city is beginning to ramp up planning to extend Fowler Avenue in Bozeman, though some major questions about the project are still unanswered.
Extending Fowler Avenue and turning it into a main thoroughfare has been in the city’s plans for decades. Fowler takes a patchy trek from its terminus at Hyalite Canyon north toward Interstate 90: The road is paved from its intersection with South 19th Avenue near Hyalite Canyon Road and eventually turns into a gravel road before dead-ending at Stucky Road.
It picks up again behind Rosauers and zips cars north along Bozeman Pond Park, where it again dead ends at West Babcock Street, turning into a narrow walking path until near Durston Road, where two blocks of Fowler are built out.
The corridor is open space until West Oak Street, where a roundabout with only three spokes portends a future connection to Davis Lane.
The city is working to bring forward plans to build a road to connect the gaps in Fowler, but some residents are hoping to pump the brakes, questioning the need for the road and citing the value of trees and a walking path in the area.
City Transportation Director Nick Ross said Friday that Fowler is identified as a main street in the city’s transportation plans.
“When we leave gaps like that open, what happens is traffic demand increases on places where we really don’t want it, like local streets,” Ross said. “This is really just filling in that gap.”
Ross said the city has yet to determine how many lanes they want the road to be. Also up in the air is whether the intersections would be roundabouts or have traffic signals.
Ross said they’re also considering whether to leave an agricultural irrigation ditch running along the corridor open or pipe it under a road.
Staff are planning to present information about the design options to city commissioners and get their input at a commission meeting in August, Ross said.
The city has held open houses with residents and taken feedback through their engagement website. Ross said they heard overwhelming support for a smaller road design.
“We don’t want to move forward (with) building out the biggest possible street ... we’re really hoping to engage the community and appreciate what we’ve heard so far,” Ross said. “We do appreciate that it is maybe not a popular idea for those that live right adjacent to the street.”
Jessica Gildea rents a house on Sweetgrass Avenue near the Fowler area. She said she found out about the project late last year and wants the city to reconsider building the road in general.
“Just because something has been in the plans for a while, it doesn’t mean it has to happen,” Gildea said.
Gildea has put up a few signs along the walking path on Fowler warning people about the proposed project. One laying beside the trail Friday reads: “City of Bozeman wants to bulldoze trees + creek!! For a 3-5 lane highway -wtf!”
Gildea wants the city to reconsider its necessity.
Ross said the city still has to do some due diligence analysis, like completing an environmental review and cost analyses, but said a street would need to be built “in order to meet the needs of the project.”
Bozeman resident Daniel Carty said he thinks the city is not giving enough credence to the ecological value of the corridor.
“I think … from my personal perspective, I’m sort of amazed that so many people in Bozeman have become so jaded that they would prefer concrete and blacktop over an ecologically significant and important green space corridor,” Carty said.