Bozeman’s Family Promise, which serves families experiencing homelessness in the Gallatin Valley, is purchasing a $7.25 million property near South 19th Avenue that will serve 100 families a year.
The nonprofit is set to close on the property at 100 Discovery Drive, which is owned by the Montana Bible College, on Monday. Christel Chvilicek, Family Promise’s executive director, said Friday that they had been looking for a new home for awhile, and only were able to secure this one because Montana Bible College agreed not to list it until the nonprofit had already put in their offer.
“We could never get our hands even close to anything because as soon as something was on the market, there was an offer, so it’s been a very difficult journey,” Chvilicek said. “When we had a property like this at our fingertips we had to jump on it, or someone else would.”
The property has three buildings that were previously used as dorms, according to a press release.
Families could start moving into the property as soon as August, Chvilicek said. There are 19 apartments ready to go on the property, and Family Promise also plans to quickly renovate additional spaces for emergency shelter space.
There are other spaces that can be renovated for additional apartments or shelter space, Chvilicek said, and an open lot that could be developed. Family Promise plans to use the spaces for three different tiers of service: emergency shelter, transitional housing for families to use for up to two years, and longer term, affordable workforce housing.
Currently, Family Promise has an 18,000-square-foot facility on Tschache Lane they use for childcare and other family support services and nine homes they use for transitional housing services. With those facilities, they served 240 families last year, Chvilicek said Friday.
Chvilicek said they field five to 10 phone calls a week from families in need of assistance, and the need for their services has grown in recent years.
She expects 100 families a year will benefit from the services on the new property.
“We only have so much space currently, so this new building will go a long way towards serving those families,” Chvilicek said.
Anna Edwards, a Family Promise board member, said she is excited that the campus will be a safe place for families.
“Having all the services in just the one area will be huge,” Edwards said.
The endeavor is also a risk for Family Promise. Chvilicek said they got bank financing for the project and are putting down $1.8 million — all raised in the last few months — as down payment. The nonprofit was awarded a $200,000 grant from the city for the project through their yearly budget.
The nonprofit is starting a capital campaign to pay back the loan called “the journey home,” because they are planning for the campus to become their permanent home location. Chvilicek said the goal is to raise $4 million in the next year.
Edwards said she is hoping the community will step up.
“I think anyone driving down the streets of Bozeman realizes what an issue homelessness is,” Edwards said.
They also are already meeting with architects to renovate one space into an emergency shelter, which Chvilicek said they are estimating will cost $200,000.
“We are doing this for the safety and security of children who are experiencing homelessness here in the Gallatin Valley,” Chvilicek said. “Children need houses, and they need a safe place to land and we are singularly focused on addressing that issue.”
