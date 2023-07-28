Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s Family Promise, which serves families experiencing homelessness in the Gallatin Valley, is purchasing a $7.25 million property near South 19th Avenue that will serve 100 families a year.

The nonprofit is set to close on the property at 100 Discovery Drive, which is owned by the Montana Bible College, on Monday. Christel Chvilicek, Family Promise’s executive director, said Friday that they had been looking for a new home for awhile, and only were able to secure this one because Montana Bible College agreed not to list it until the nonprofit had already put in their offer.

“We could never get our hands even close to anything because as soon as something was on the market, there was an offer, so it’s been a very difficult journey,” Chvilicek said. “When we had a property like this at our fingertips we had to jump on it, or someone else would.”


