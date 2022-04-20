After three years of uncertainty, a Bozeman art group has found a permanent home in the northeast neighborhood.
Tinworks Art, a Bozeman nonprofit contemporary art group, is familiar with the space at 719 N. Ida Avenue. The blue industrial-looking building was their first home when the group coalesced for its first exhibition in 2019, and its former role as host to a metal shop inspired the art group’s name.
Development plans for the property included proposed demolition of the building, so the group did pop-up exhibits at the Story Mill and the Rialto last year as they looked for a space of their own.
As Tinworks held its roaming exhibits, the development plans changed and the warehouse remained standing.
“It kind of just kept getting these stays of execution,” said Melissa Ragain, a curator with Tinworks.
Recently the landowner, Greg Avis — who also happens to be on the Tinworks board — has agreed to let the organization make the property its permanent home. Avis said they bought the property four or five years ago, and intended to eventually develop it into housing.
They ended up also buying a property across the street, where Avis said they are focusing their development plans.
Now that they have a space to officially call their own, Ragain said Tinworks is looking to drastically expand their operations to become a year-round organization with broader reach.
“It’s a big jump in terms of the scale of the organization,” Ragain said. “I think the dream is to have year-round art available in Bozeman that is functioning at the scale of a nationally renowned organization.”
First on the to-do list is to hire an executive director, Ragain said, then they will embark on planning for how to redevelop the site and a fundraising campaign.
A big change is that they will be able to start planning exhibitions years in advance, rather than a few months beforehand.
“It really changes the seriousness with which we’re able to plan these exhibitions, to have the luxury of time and thinking through what the exhibition might look like,” Ragain said.
This summer, Ragain said they are planning for smaller, events-based programming this summer rather than one big installation.
The eventual goal is to develop the site into an art-focused gathering space, Ragain said. She noted their location is near other galleries and art-focused spaces like Echo Arts and Rapscallion Gallery.
“Really it’s the spot that connects Bozeman to the surrounding hinterlands … and it’s really historically an important part of our community,” Ragain said.
Avis said he hopes it becomes a place where digital and performing arts can thrive.
“This is not a museum in the typical way we think of a museum it’s meant to be more of an organic space,” Avis said.