Bozeman’s tourism business improvement district is directing $1 million in funds raised from lodging tax revenue to support housing work in the city.
The $1 million will be paid out over seven years, local Chamber of Commerce CEO Daryl Schliem said this week, and comes from the $2 per night lodging tax which funds the Gallatin Valley Tourism Business Improvement District.
The contribution is coming from the Bozeman-specific district for the tourism entity.
The money is associated with a matching fundraising challenge from the Gallatin County Commission and is intended to benefit the Human Resources Development Council’s planned 24/7, 365 days a year shelter in Bozeman.
County Commissioner Zach Brown said this week that the commission has planned to give $2.25 million to HRDC from its federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation.
The goal, Brown said, is to match that $2.25 million with an equal amount in fundraised dollars from the business community. As of this week, according to HRDC CEO Heather Grenier, the effort is only about $630,000 short of reaching the $2.25 million to match the county’s ARPA contribution.
Brown said they are hoping to wrap up the fundraising by the end of October.
According to a press release, local banks have contributed $212,500 so far, and Lone Mountain Land Development has committed $250,000.
The Bozeman tourism district’s contribution accounts for over 10% of the Bozeman’s district’s budget over the next seven years, Schliem said.
Board Chair Matthew Beehler, who manages the LARK Hotel, said the board typically uses its revenue to support tourism directly through marketing and promotions.
Allocating money to support housing work is a new avenue for the board, Beehler said.
“We just had to sit there and look at ourselves in the mirror and say ‘What are we going to do about it, and what can we do about it,’” Beehler said. “We sit here every year figuring out how we’re going to promote tourism, … but for tourism to be sustainable, we need people that can live here and work here.”
Brown said their fundraising efforts have been met with a positive response.
About a year ago, Brown said, the chamber held a meeting with some business owners around homelessness in Bozeman.
The meeting was challenging, Brown said, but also eye-opening after some business people shared that some of their own employees were among those who are forced to live in make-shift homes in campers and trailers on Bozeman’s streets.
The fundraising process has been a way for there to be solutions-based work on the issue, Brown said.
“It’s not going to solve everything, but it’s an opportunity for us to take a really positive step forward and rally around a positive community solution,” Brown said. “That’s much more productive at the end of the day than leaning back and pointing fingers at whoever and whatever is causing this issue.”
HRDC has been planning to build a year-round, 24/7 shelter along with other facilities on Griffin Drive. The nonprofit broke ground on the project in April and also launched a public-facing fundraising campaign.
HRDC Development Director Kristin Hamburg said Tuesday that they had raised $11,770,056 out of a total philanthropy goal of $15 million. More information on the campaign can be found at thehrdc.org.
