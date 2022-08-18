Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s tourism business improvement district is directing $1 million in funds raised from lodging tax revenue to support housing work in the city.

The $1 million will be paid out over seven years, local Chamber of Commerce CEO Daryl Schliem said this week, and comes from the $2 per night lodging tax which funds the Gallatin Valley Tourism Business Improvement District.

The contribution is coming from the Bozeman-specific district for the tourism entity.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

