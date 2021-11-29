top story 95-acre property in south Bozeman in development pipeline By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Nov 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now A 95-acre parcel between West Lincoln Street and Stucky Road is planned for development. It is pictured here on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A 95-acre parcel between West Lincoln Street and Stucky Road is planned for development. It is pictured here on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A 95-acre parcel between West Lincoln Street and Stucky Road is planned for development. It is pictured here on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A 95-acre parcel between West Lincoln Street and Stucky Road is planned for development. It is pictured here on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A proposal to develop over 95 acres just off South 19th Avenue in Bozeman is in the early stages.The parcel is bordered to the south by Stucky Road, and stops just short of West Lincoln Street to the north. It is adjacent to a field to the west and runs along South 19th Avenue for a bit before cutting up around an existing development off of West Kagy Boulevard and Remington Way.Barry Brown, a principal on the project, said Monday that the size of the property gives them the chance to have variety in the development. “It’s a big parcel that’s really close to town, so we’re excited about that because it gives us a very large blank canvas to create something there,” Brown said.Brown, who is also one of the developers behind the Cannery District on the opposite side of the city, submitted an annexation and zoning request to the city earlier this month.The request is under review by city staff and has yet to be scheduled on an advisory board or city commission meeting agenda.Brown applied for residential emphasis mixed use and B-2M, community business district, mixed use, for about equal parts of the property. It is designated agriculture-suburban under the county’s zoning designations. Both proposed districts provide a degree of flexibility, Brown said, and would allow them to bring a mix of residential and commercial development to the property.“Obviously, Bozeman is in dire need of housing units, and so this gives us the ability to create a significant number of units in a realistic level of density that's appropriate, and to create a commercial node that is sorely needed in that part of town,” Brown said.Brown said he sees the corner around 19th and Stucky as being conducive to commercial and business use, while the more western and northern parts of the property make more sense for more heavy residential use.Brown noted that the development is still in the early stages of planning, and there are no firm site plans.“We’re really excited to work with the city and come online with this thing as soon as we can to do what we can to help alleviate some of the housing pressures that we’re experiencing now,” Brown said. “We’re not going to solve the problem, but we’re going to help be part of the solution as this thing comes online.”He said if all goes according to plan, he would expect construction to begin in 2023. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Barry Brown Bozeman Work Law Commerce City Planning Zoning Stucky Road District Parcel City Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Holiday ‘spiders’ to shut down Bozeman's Main Street briefly Tuesday morning 1 hr ago Crime and Courts Gallatin County Sheriff's Office looking for truck involved in Halloween hit-and-run in Big Sky 1 hr ago City 95-acre property in south Bozeman in development pipeline 1 hr ago News A change in host for popular 'Backroads of Montana' program Nov 28, 2021 News Searching for solutions: Disability services provider struggle with staffing, revenue Nov 28, 2021 Montana State University Montana State University engineering team tests new geothermal system Nov 28, 2021 What to read next City Holiday ‘spiders’ to shut down Bozeman's Main Street briefly Tuesday morning Crime and Courts Gallatin County Sheriff's Office looking for truck involved in Halloween hit-and-run in Big Sky City 95-acre property in south Bozeman in development pipeline News A change in host for popular 'Backroads of Montana' program News Searching for solutions: Disability services provider struggle with staffing, revenue Montana State University Montana State University engineering team tests new geothermal system Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Holiday ‘spiders’ to shut down Bozeman's Main Street briefly Tuesday morning Posted: 5:30 p.m. Montana's change in water quality standards draws EPA scrutiny Posted: Nov. 28, 2021 Searching for solutions: Disability services provider struggle with staffing, revenue Posted: Nov. 28, 2021 Harte, Sabina Alexander Posted: Nov. 28, 2021 People in business for Nov. 28, 2021 Posted: Nov. 28, 2021 Latest Local Bozeman synagogues prepare for week of Hanukkah festivities 53 min ago Holiday ‘spiders’ to shut down Bozeman's Main Street briefly Tuesday morning 1 hr ago Gallatin County Sheriff's Office looking for truck involved in Halloween hit-and-run in Big Sky 1 hr ago Bozeman, Gallatin County nonprofits hope for donations on Giving Tuesday 1 hr ago