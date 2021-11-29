Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A proposal to develop over 95 acres just off South 19th Avenue in Bozeman is in the early stages.

The parcel is bordered to the south by Stucky Road, and stops just short of West Lincoln Street to the north. It is adjacent to a field to the west and runs along South 19th Avenue for a bit before cutting up around an existing development off of West Kagy Boulevard and Remington Way.

Barry Brown, a principal on the project, said Monday that the size of the property gives them the chance to have variety in the development. 

“It’s a big parcel that’s really close to town, so we’re excited about that because it gives us a very large blank canvas to create something there,” Brown said.

Brown, who is also one of the developers behind the Cannery District on the opposite side of the city, submitted an annexation and zoning request to the city earlier this month.

The request is under review by city staff and has yet to be scheduled on an advisory board or city commission meeting agenda.

Brown applied for residential emphasis mixed use and B-2M, community business district, mixed use, for about equal parts of the property. It is designated agriculture-suburban under the county’s zoning designations.

Both proposed districts provide a degree of flexibility, Brown said, and would allow them to bring a mix of residential and commercial development to the property.

“Obviously, Bozeman is in dire need of housing units, and so this gives us the ability to create a significant number of units in a realistic level of density that's appropriate, and to create a commercial node that is sorely needed in that part of town,” Brown said.

Brown said he sees the corner around 19th and Stucky as being conducive to commercial and business use, while the more western and northern parts of the property make more sense for more heavy residential use.

Brown noted that the development is still in the early stages of planning, and there are no firm site plans.

“We’re really excited to work with the city and come online with this thing as soon as we can to do what we can to help alleviate some of the housing pressures that we’re experiencing now,” Brown said. “We’re not going to solve the problem, but we’re going to help be part of the solution as this thing comes online.”

He said if all goes according to plan, he would expect construction to begin in 2023.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.