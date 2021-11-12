Six Range

A rendering of a 182-unit development planned in west Bozeman at the intersection of South Ferguson Avenue and West Babcock Street from the city's project information portal. 

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A Bozeman developer is proposing adding multi-family residences to an area of west Bozeman that has a mix of duplexes, single-family homes, apartment buildings and dense commercial development.

Matt Paine, who is the founder of the Paine Group and has developed in the nearby Ferguson Farm area and owns Nordic Brew Works, is behind the proposed Six Range Condominiums, an 183-unit development southwest of the intersection of South Ferguson Avenue and West Babcock Street.

Paine bought the property about a year-and-a-half ago. It is bordered by Ferguson and Babcock to the east and north, and by residences on the other two sides.

The development — which was submitted to the city in early September and is still working its way through the review process — is proposed to bring a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units to a roughly 8.5-acre parcel.

Paine said the development group is also planning an almost 7,000-square-foot commercial building and a handful of townhomes for the site. The plan at this point is to sell the units, Paine said.

Though developers are planning to sell them at market rate, Paine said the group aims to make the units more compact so they come in at a lower price point.

“We made the units on average a little bit smaller and more efficient, we have a lot of one-bedroom units and two bedrooms and fewer three bedrooms,” Paine said. “We live here, we’re not out-of-state developers, so it’s important for us to do something that’s a long-term value add for Bozeman.”

The smallest units are planned to be around 700 square feet, Paine said.

Paine said the development group is still determining what the price point for the units will be, but a portion will be put on the market for presale this winter. If all goes well through the city process, Paine said developers plan to break ground this spring and wrap up the project in summer 2024.

The proposal is for 50% of the units be two bedrooms, 30% one bedrooms and 20% three bedrooms, Paine said.

The commercial building is proposed at the northeast corner of the property at the intersection of Babcock and Ferguson, Paine said. The residential units are planned to be split into three different buildings, and the dozen proposed townhomes are proposed to be standalone.

Each of the townhomes are planned to have a garage, Paine said, and developers proposed roughly 350 parking spaces.

According to the city, the development review committee has commented on the plan, and now the applicant is required to resubmit the application with corrections to code provisions the committee requested. After the plans are resubmitted and deemed adequate the plans will be put out for notice for public comment.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.