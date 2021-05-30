A massive development is being planned for south Bozeman.
The Blackwood Groves subdivision comprises nearly 120 acres between 11th and 19th avenues next to Sacajawea Middle School. The property is vacant and has been used for agriculture in the past. Developers Bridger Land Group are planning a mix of residential units and commercial space, along with parks and trails in the area.
The development is planning to include 127 single-household lots, 22 townhouse/rowhouse lots and 14 multi-household lots. There will be three commercial lots, eight open space lots and 16 park lots.
The area is zoned residential-emphasis mixed use, meaning no more than 30% of all building square footage can be used for commercial spaces. The zoning district also recommends a mix of housing types. It was annexed into the city in June 2020 and borders the middle school to the east, a neighborhood to the north and west and agricultural land to the south.
Developers are planning for single-family homes, multi-unit buildings and “cottage homes,” which are smaller, more compact houses.
Grant Syth, with Bridger Land Group, said when they were planning the project they were encouraged by the city and others to provide a mix of housing types.
“With the median price in homes pushing $700,000 these days, in order to appeal to mix of demographics and people we knew we needed (a mix of) price points,” Syth said. “We’ll have homes that will cost over $1 million, homes in the median range … We also knew we needed homes that were priced well under that median range and much more attainable for people.”
Developers are also planning to include a central commercial “miniature main street” in the development, Syth said.
City commissioners were set to vote on preliminary plat of the subdivision during a meeting this past week, but delayed the vote after they discovered that the Planning Board did not have a quorum when it voted on the matter at a previous meeting.
The commission by law must have an affirmative vote from the Planning Board to take action on a preliminary plat. The city scheduled meetings with the planning board and city commission to recast votes on the matter in early June.
Syth, who grew up in south Bozeman, said the development group is trying to make good use of the land.
“We’re trying to …. do something that’s right for the community, not necessarily what’s best for financial returns,” Syth said.
