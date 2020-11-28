The preliminary plan for a 160-acre major subdivision in west Bozeman is on public notice with the city, one of several steps of approval the project will need before forging ahead.
The Northwest Crossing Subdivision would be at the northwest corner of Cottonwood Road and West Oak Street, kitty-corner to the new Gallatin High School, according to the development review application filed with the city of Bozeman earlier this year.
The preliminary plat is what’s under review with the city, meaning there aren’t any buildings officially proposed for construction yet.
The area is zoned REMU, or Residential Emphasis Mixed-use District, and B-2M, or Community Business district-mixed. That means that the 20-plus separate plots could be developed both as a residential area and as a commercial area, with mixed-use neighborhoods consisting of homes and businesses, but no industrial manufacturing.
The subdivision is owned by NWX, LLC. NWX did not respond to requests for comment.
While Northwest Crossing is the largest subdivision under review with the city, it’s far from the only one.
South of Northwest Crossing on Babcock Street is the Norton Ranch Subdivision. An additional part of that subdivision is also in the public notice period, according to the city’s Community Development Viewer.
Norton Ranch is just under 80 acres, most of that vacant. The area is zoned R-2 and R-3, meaning that — unless the zoning is changed — it can be used for single and multi-family homes, but no businesses or industrial ventures.
That subdivision is on Kagy Boulevard and will create four lots — one for development and three restricted — in an area zoned REMU, similar to the zoning for Northwest Crossing.
Other approved subdivisions in the area include the 49-acre Gran Cielo Subdivision on Graf Street and North 27th Avenue and the 48-acre Allison Subdivision on South 11th Avenue and Arnold Street. Both are residentially zoned.
And in north central Bozeman, a roughly 30-acre minor subdivision called the PT Land Subdivision has also received approval from the city for its plan to build five mixed commercial lots, including a lot specifically for a hotel.
