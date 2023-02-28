Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Officials with the city of Livingston have released more details on the events that lead up to the discovery of 19-year-old Jalen Williams’ body off of U.S. Highway 89 earlier this month. 

Williams’ body was discovered nude of off U.S. Highway 89 on Feb. 10. A news release from the city outlined a timeline of events based on accounts from witnesses on how the Evanston, Illinois, man could have ended up there.

Neither the Livingston Police Department nor the Park County Coroner responded to multiple requests for comment for this story.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.