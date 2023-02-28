Officials with the city of Livingston have released more details on the events that lead up to the discovery of 19-year-old Jalen Williams’ body off of U.S. Highway 89 earlier this month.
Williams’ body was discovered nude of off U.S. Highway 89 on Feb. 10. A news release from the city outlined a timeline of events based on accounts from witnesses on how the Evanston, Illinois, man could have ended up there.
Neither the Livingston Police Department nor the Park County Coroner responded to multiple requests for comment for this story.
Since the discovery of Williams’ body, the Livingston Police Department has actively investigated the case, according to the release.
“At this point, Mr. Williams’ death appears to be an unattended incident and not that result of criminal behavior by others,” the release stated.
Witnesses told investigators that Williams’ had not slept during the 48 hours before his death, and was “exhibiting abnormal behavior” before leaving his home. Williams was believed to have left his home between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.
By about 5 a.m., several neighbors around South M Street called 911 about a male yelling near the Girl Scout Camp, according to the release. Witnesses described the yelling as a “psychiatric episode.” Officers were unable to find the person at the time.
At 5:29 a.m., a truck driver spotted a naked male running along the U.S. Highway 89 South. The person emerged from a dog park just past Veteran’s Bridge, and was last seen running east on the shoulder of the westbound lane, according to the release.
The truck driver was concerned, and called another truck driver who was passing through the area. That truck driver did not see the man, and did not call 911.
The investigation into Williams’ death has included work from law enforcement at the local, county and state level. An autopsy and toxicology report are being performed by the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.
The Livingston Enterprise reported that the toxicology report could be available in five weeks.
Since the discovery of Williams’ body, speculation has swirled about the cause of his death. The family believed that foul play was involved, and has since created a website, #JusticeForJalen.
That website includes a statement from Williams’ uncle, Terrence Brooks, and photos of Williams body that call into question the cuts and scrapes on his arms, chest and face.
Lilonda Brooks, Williams’ mother, said in an interview with the Chronicle that Livingston County Coroner Al Jenkins believed the cause of death was hypothermia. Brooks also questioned the wounds on Williams’ body.
The city's release said his body had a number of superficial scratches and scrapes that were “consistent with a nude person walking or running through a wooded area." It also said the injuries were not consistent with an assault, and were not defensive in nature.
Williams attended Loyola Academy, a Jesuit high school outside of Chicago. After graduating he spent time in Montana before returning to his home state. He then returned to Montana this year.
Brooks said that Williams came to Livingston to start a business with a woman. The website alleged that the pair were in a “sexual relationship,” were roommates and created a cleaning business together.
The Chronicle spoke with the woman, who said they were not romantically involved, and that he had not helped start the business.
