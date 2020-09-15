Bozeman city commissioners will discuss Tuesday night the process to fill the commission seat left open when Mayor Cyndy Andrus was sworn in to replace former Mayor Chris Mehl after his resignation last week.
City manager Jeff Mihelich and city attorney Greg Sullivan authored a report to the commission to recommend procedures for filling that vacancy. Those recommendations include posting a drafted notice of the vacancy in various places, including on social media and in a local newspaper, and asking people who are interested to send in a 1,000-word statement.
Montana law requires the vacancy to be filled within 30 days, meaning that the commission will need to make the appointment by Oct. 12, according to the report. The commission could call a special meeting to make the appointment or can do so at a regularly scheduled meeting.
Similar to many public offices, qualifications for those applying to be appointed as commissioner include having U.S. citizenship. Candidates also must live and be registered to vote in Bozeman.
Mihelich and Sullivan’s report recommends that candidates be given the opportunity to provide a three-minute presentation to the commission during the meeting at which the appointment will be made, and that the person be sworn in immediately after.
The Bozeman City Commission is normally comprised of five commissioners, including the deputy mayor and mayor. But on Sept. 9, Mehl, the former mayor, resigned after allegations surfaced that he had interfered in city administrative business and bullied former city staff.
According to the Bozeman city charter, when a mayor resigns or dies, that position is filled by the deputy mayor. Deputy mayor Andrus was sworn in on Sept. 9, immediately after Mehl’s resignation.
The commission will discuss and vote on the process to fill the empty commission seat at Tuesday night’s virtual meeting.
