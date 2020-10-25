City commissioners will review plans to increase public investment in an area of northeast Bozeman, including the former Idaho Pole yard site, at their meeting Tuesday.
The plan lays out why the city wants an urban renewal district for 273.3 acres centering on the land between Interstate 90 and the railroad rights-of-way on both sides of L street. The rough borders of the proposed district are North Rouse Avenue to the west, Big Gulch Drive to the east, Bond Street to the north, and near the intersection of East Peach and Avocado streets and North Broadway Avenue to the south.
The city commission voted to declare the area blighted in September, a necessary part of the process in forming an urban renewal district.
An urban renewal district would open the door for city investment in public infrastructure or utilities in the area through tax increment financing — which directs some property taxes from their normal destinations to a fund to be used for investment in public infrastructure in the area, according to the draft plan.
“We have identified where the deficiencies are; I think we have adequately established that blight exists,” said Brit Fontenot, director of economic development. “Now we’re just trying to make the area ready to be developed parcel by parcel, if that’s the way it turns out.”
Fontenot said the city is trying to get the plan in place by the end of the year so 2020 can be used as the base year for the tax increment financing provision. That means any increase in taxable value from 2020 numbers will be funneled into the special fund.
The commissioners will vote to provisionally approve the urban renewal plan and offer feedback and suggestions for what they want changed during Tuesday’s meeting. The city commission is scheduled to take a final vote at its Nov. 10 meeting. If approved, the plan would become effective 30 days later.
If the district is approved, Fontenot said it could take years before the tax increment financing fund accrues any money. The city has no definite plans for how the money could be used, Fontenot said.
“This stuff takes a long time because it’s driven by the private sector and it’s driven by private investment,” Fontenot said. “It’s meant to be a tool to assist in development to invest in public infrastructure.”
A portion of the proposed district includes property owned by Idaho Pole Co., which ran a wood-treating operation in the area for five decades, ending in the 1990s. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency placed the property on their list of Superfund sites in 1986 after soil and groundwater were found to be contaminated with chemicals from the wood-treating operations.
The EPA removed 82 acres of the site from the Superfund list earlier this year, but several acres still remain on the list.
Despite the partial removal from the Superfund list, the entire property is still subject to “institutional controls,” which, among other measures, restrict construction in the treated soils area unless authorized by the EPA and Montana Department of Environmental Quality or provided in the remedial action. The controls also prohibit excavation deeper than 12 inches in the treated soils area unless provided in remediation actions, according to a five-year review released in late September.
According to the review, the institutional controls were revised in 2017 to relax restrictions on residential development in a portion of the property.
Though the city has said it hasn’t received any development applications for the former pole yard site, Idaho Pole Co.’s real estate broker Nolan Campbell said in September they are under contract with buyers for the property. The city has acknowledged it is working with a development group who has plans for the site.
The community development department has received concept plans related to the property, city spokesperson Melody Mileur said, but the plans are a rough plan for development, not an official application or finalized sketch. The concept plans show a mix of commercial and residential uses, including retail, office and restaurant space below residential spaces near areas designated for parking.
The city’s efforts to form the urban renewal district has been met with opposition from neighbors and business owners in the area and concern and caution from local health and planning officials in recent weeks. At a Gallatin City-County Board of Health meeting in September, board members raised concerns that not enough was known about the potential hazards of redeveloping the property.
During a planning board meeting earlier this month, board members voted to affirm that the urban renewal plan conformed with the city’s growth policy, but they cautioned the city commission to consider a number of things they found concerning, including any environmental issues and the potential for residential development on the property. They also raised concerns about whether the plan was being pushed forward too quickly, and how to preserve the function of the railroad.
Brodey Simkins, vice president of Simkins-Hallin on North Broadway Avenue, said he and other nearby business owners worry development could impact their access to the rail spur, where they offload cargo. Beyond concerns their operations with the railroad could be impaired, Simkins said the increase in traffic any development could bring to the area would be an issue.
“The density of traffic, the people, it doesn’t take anybody’s real professional insight to see how disruptive that would be,” Simkins said.
