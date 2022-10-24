Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Adams Publishing Group, the parent company of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, is purchasing Yellowstone Newspapers, the company that publishes the Livingston Enterprise and 12 other Montana papers, according to an announcement Monday by the two firms.

An agreement was reached Friday between Yellowstone Newspapers president John Sullivan and Adams Publishing Group president and CEO Mark Adams. The sale is expected to be finalized Nov. 1, according to the announcement.

The purchase will add 13 daily, twice-weekly and weekly newspapers to APG’s footprint in the state, which already includes the Chronicle and the Belgrade News.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.