Adams Publishing Group, the parent company of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, is purchasing Yellowstone Newspapers, the company that publishes the Livingston Enterprise and 12 other Montana papers, according to an announcement Monday by the two firms.
An agreement was reached Friday between Yellowstone Newspapers president John Sullivan and Adams Publishing Group president and CEO Mark Adams. The sale is expected to be finalized Nov. 1, according to the announcement.
The purchase will add 13 daily, twice-weekly and weekly newspapers to APG’s footprint in the state, which already includes the Chronicle and the Belgrade News.
“We would like to thank John Sullivan and his team for their fine stewardship of those newspapers over the years,” Adams said. “APG is excited to work with the Yellowstone media operations in Montana. This opportunity is a great strategic fit with our Big Sky region based in Bozeman, and we look forward to providing that region with greater regional and local community journalism as well as a larger advertiser audience.”
The purchase will end a 57-year history for the Yellowstone group, which began in 1965 with the purchase of the Miles City Star and grew to become the state’s largest Montana-owned newspaper group. The group’s commercial printing operations were included in the sale.
“After over half a century of shepherding these Montana community papers,” Sullivan said, “it’s time we turned their care and feeding to a new outfit. We are confident Mark Adams and his new organization will take good care of our papers and our communities.”
Adams Publishing Group was founded in 2014. It owns more than 120 newspapers and more than 220 media-related and associated digital products in 19 states across the country. The company bought the Chronicle and Belgrade News in 2017.
The Yellowstone group adds more than 100 employees to Adams' Big Sky region.
In addition to the Livingston Enterprise, the papers included in the sale are The Miles City Star, The Glendive Ranger-Review, the Lewistown News-Argus, The Dillon Tribune, The Big Timber Pioneer, The Laurel Outlook, The Carbon County News, The Bighorn County News, The Stillwater County News, The Terry Tribune, The (Forsyth) Independent Press and The Judith Basin Press.
The Yellowstone group’s radio station, KATL, and the Star Printing Co. and Office Supply, both of Miles City, were not included in the sale.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.