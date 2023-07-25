The Bozeman Daily Chronicle is going through some changes.
Starting on Sept. 1, the Chronicle will begin using the United States Postal Service to deliver all printed newspaper subscriptions in Bozeman and surrounding areas.
The Chronicle will continue to publish local digital newspapers, or e-editions, and deliver those electronic editions early in the morning each day. The only change will be to those newspapers that are currently delivered by a newspaper carrier to homes and businesses. Those copies will instead be delivered by mail.
Because of a partnership with the USPS, most subscribers will receive their newspaper daily at the same time they receive their mail. Audience Director Josh Hart states that, “due to the process that we have worked out internally and with the United States Postal Service, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle sorts mail at the zip code, postal route and line of travel (the way postal routes are delivered). This process allows for daily drop off of mail bundles that go straight to postal carriers in the way they deliver their route and in most cases goes out same day.”
Digital subscriptions to newspapers continue to rise nationwide, and will surpass print subscriptions nationwide by 2027 as reading habits continue to shift to digital platforms. The Chronicle offers both print and digital news products, with print subscribers receiving the digital offerings at no additional charge.
“The ultimate goal is to let readers decide how, when and where they receive their news content,” Hart said.
Readers who receive their mail at a different address than their physical address should contact the Bozeman Daily Chronicle by calling 406-587-4491 Option 1 and updating their address.
Subscribers can also manage their subscription 24/7 online at www.bozemandailychronicle.com. Any subscriber who has not yet activated their online subscription and account management can do so by calling the number above or emailing Josh Hart at jhart@news-mt.com.
