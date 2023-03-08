Today I have an announcement for the readers of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. We are launching a combined Saturday and Sunday edition of the Chronicle starting Saturday, March 18. We will deliver this printed edition on Saturday every week.
The new weekend edition will have all the content offerings longtime readers have come to rely on in their Sunday paper. Now, readers will have an extra day to enjoy it.
This new combined weekend edition is something many newspapers across the nation are adopting. It provides newspapers with the opportunity to provide a day off for the press, mailrooms and distribution department. For most newspapers it has become a necessity as we’re struggling to find workers to print, insert and deliver the newspapers six days a week. We at the Chronicle share that struggle, as there is a worker shortage that is exacerbated by rising cost of raw materials, inflation, and a lack of affordable housing in Bozeman.
This does not mean we won’t be providing the news, features and advertising our readers have come to expect. Our commitment to Bozeman and southwestern Montana remains strong. We will continue to update dailychronicle.com live all weekend, and we’ll produce a digital-only e-edition that will arrive online early Sunday morning with the latest news and sports coverage.
As a print subscriber to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, you receive free full digital access to dailychronicle.com, the e-edition and the mobile app on your smartphone. We want to make sure all of our subscribers receive full access to the digital products. Please email us at bdccirculation@dailychronicle.com to activate your digital access if you haven’t already received it. You can also call us at 406-587-4491. Press one for subscriber services.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.