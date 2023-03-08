BDC SIGN
RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE

Today I have an announcement for the readers of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. We are launching a combined Saturday and Sunday edition of the Chronicle starting Saturday, March 18. We will deliver this printed edition on Saturday every week.

The new weekend edition will have all the content offerings longtime readers have come to rely on in their Sunday paper. Now, readers will have an extra day to enjoy it.

This new combined weekend edition is something many newspapers across the nation are adopting. It provides newspapers with the opportunity to provide a day off for the press, mailrooms and distribution department. For most newspapers it has become a necessity as we’re struggling to find workers to print, insert and deliver the newspapers six days a week. We at the Chronicle share that struggle, as there is a worker shortage that is exacerbated by rising cost of raw materials, inflation, and a lack of affordable housing in Bozeman.


Mark Dobie
Mark Dobie

Mark Dobie can be reached at mdobie@dailychronicle.com. His phone number is 406-582-2626.

