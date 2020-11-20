In a lawsuit filed Friday, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle is seeking meeting records and documents in connection with Bozeman Schools Superintendent Bob Connors being placed on administrative leave.
The Bozeman School Board has declined to release details about an alleged policy violation and why Connor was placed on leave. In two separate closed, executive sessions the board discussed Connors, his performance and the possible violation.
While minutes are taken during a closed session, district administrators have told the Chronicle a court order would be required to access them.
“Transparency is crucial when making decisions regarding our schools, and transparency is expected and required by the Montana Constitution,” said Martha Sheehy, a Billings lawyer representing the Chronicle. “The Bozeman Daily Chronicle is seeking transparency in the School Board’s leadership decisions.”
Sheehy said she expected the lawsuit to be served Monday.
Board trustee Greg Neil said Friday the district would not comment “due to individual privacy rights.”
“(Bozeman Public Schools) has refused to provide copies of the requested documents claiming confidentiality and asserting that individual privacy interests exceed the public’s right to know,” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit, filed in Gallatin County District Court, maintains that any privacy concerns related to Connors being placed on administrative leave do not clearly exceed the public’s right to know.
The lawsuit states the Chronicle has a right to examine and obtain a copy of any public information of a governmental entity, including Bozeman Public Schools.
“Public employees such as Superintendent Connors who occupy positions of trust have no legitimate right of privacy to matters involving their duties … To the extent Superintendent has a recognizable privacy interest, his interest does not clearly exceed the public’s right to know,” the lawsuit said.
In addition to the minute meetings from Nov. 2 and Nov. 16, the Chronicle is also seeking documents related to Connors’ placement on administrative leave, including investigative reports, memos, correspondence and emails between the school district and the trustees or among the trustees.
On Nov. 16, the board held another executive session to discuss Connors’ performance evaluation. After meeting for two hours, the board returned to open session and said it would schedule another executive session at a later date while Connors would remain on paid administrative leave.
“I have determined that the following discussion relates to a matter of individual privacy that clearly exceeds the merits of public disclosure,” said Chairperson Sandy Wilson before closing the meeting to the public on two occasions.
Connors was previously superintendent at the 850-student Glasgow School District in northeast Montana. He was offered the Bozeman position in June 2019, replacing former superintendent Rob Watson.
In Connors’ absence, the three deputy superintendents, Steve Johnson, Marilyn King and Casey Bertram, have handled his duties.
In his year-and-a-half with the district, Connors has overseen the opening of the district’s second high school and directed the 7,000-student school district during the coronavirus pandemic.
