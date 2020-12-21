The Bozeman Daily Chronicle has promoted city editor Michael Wright to lead its newsroom.
Chronicle publisher Mark Dobie announced Monday that the 28-year-old would replace longtime editor Nick Ehli.
Ehli, 56, who’s worked for Montana newspapers for more than 30 years, announced his resignation in October but remained with the paper until the completion of a national search for the next editor.
“I’m thrilled the Chronicle has chosen Michael as my replacement. His dedication and talent will serve this newspaper and community well,” said Ehli, whose last day is Wednesday.
The Chronicle is an institution in this town, Wright said, and he doesn’t take the responsibility of running the newsroom lightly. He said readers should continue to expect to see great journalism for the Gallatin Valley and southwest Montana.
“The tradition being the newspaper of record, that’s a big responsibility, and we’ll do our best to pursue the truth and hold government accountable,” Wright said.
Wright said Ehli has been a great boss and mentor and prepared him for the job.
Dobie thanked Ehli for his years of service and for putting together a newsroom that's among the best in Montana. At a time when newspapers across the country are seeing “backward movement,” he said, Ehli moved the Chronicle forward.
“Michael was trained by Nick and is a natural fit for the position,” Dobie said.
Wright is originally from Wendell, Idaho. He is a graduate of the University of Montana's School of Journalism.
He started as an environmental reporter for the Chronicle in 2015 and was named city editor in 2018.
Wright has won numerous awards at the Chronicle, including first place awards for environmental reporting and lifestyle coverage.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.