The Bozeman Daily Chronicle won several awards at the Montana Newspaper Association annual journalism contest, including first-place finishes in five categories.
The winners were announced Thursday evening at the MNA annual convention. The convention is typically held in June but was postponed this year because of the pandemic.
Chronicle designer Jon Maletz, the paper’s former sports editor, won first place in both front-page design and sports page design. Photographer Rachel Leathe took first for sports photography, city editor Michael Wright won the Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award for his article, “Saving the Gallatin Front,” and editor Nick Ehli won first place for feature writing for his story, “One more person.”
Dailychronicle.com, took second place for be best website. Other second-place winners were Colton Pool for sports feature writing; Gail Schontzler for education reporting; Wright for headline writing; Leathe for portrait photography and Maletz for sports page design.
Third place winners were Freddy Monares for the reporting of breaking news; Katheryn Houghton for news story; Leathe for sports photography and Maletz for best graphic and best front-page design.
The Chronicle advertising department also won several awards, including first place in best niche publication, best online advertisement and best use of local photography in an ad.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.