The Bozeman Daily Chronicle won several awards at the Montana Newspaper Association’s annual journalism contest, including first-place finishes in three categories.
The winners were announced Saturday at the association’s annual convention in Big Sky.
Chronicle editor Michael Wright won first place for feature writing for his story, “One less songbird.”
Chronicle designer Jon Maletz, the paper’s former sports editor, won both first and second place in the sports page layout and design contest.
Former Chronicle reporter Freddy Monares won first place for breaking news with his coverage of the killing of 12-year-old James Alex Hurley in West Yellowstone last year.
Monares, who now works at Montana Public Radio, was also part of a team that took second place for continuing news coverage. The other Chronicle staffers receiving that award included photographer Rachel Leathe, reporter Helena Dore and former reporters Shaylee Ragar, Perrin Stein and Gail Schontzler.
Schontzler, who retired last year after 37 1/2 years with the paper, also won second place for education coverage.
Dore took second place in the contest for the Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award.
The Chronicle’s advertising department was also honored at the convention, winning first for best online ad and taking second and third place for best color ad to sell or promote merchandise.
