A white-tailed deer munches on vegetation near a residence in town on Dec. 27.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Chronic wasting disease has been detected in a new hunting district near Gallatin Gateway, state wildlife officials announced in a news release on Wednesday.

A white-tailed buck that a hunter harvested in Hunting District 304 recently tested positive for the neurological disease, which is 100% fatal in deer, elk and moose, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wrote.

This is the first time CWD has been identified in hunting district 304, which lies within the state’s priority surveillance area for the disease, according to the department. The buck was killed near Gallatin Gateway, along the district’s eastern border with hunting district 309.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

