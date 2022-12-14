Chronic wasting disease has been detected in a new hunting district near Gallatin Gateway, state wildlife officials announced in a news release on Wednesday.
A white-tailed buck that a hunter harvested in Hunting District 304 recently tested positive for the neurological disease, which is 100% fatal in deer, elk and moose, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wrote.
This is the first time CWD has been identified in hunting district 304, which lies within the state’s priority surveillance area for the disease, according to the department. The buck was killed near Gallatin Gateway, along the district’s eastern border with hunting district 309.
CWD is contagious, incurable and it spreads through direct contact between animals. It was first detected among Montana’s wild cervids in 2017, near the town of Bridger. Since then, cases have popped up in various parts of the state.
Officials wrote that there are several hunting license opportunities for harvesting antlerless white-tailed deer in hunting district 309, through Jan. 15.
They encouraged participants to submit samples for CWD testing. The information helps the department to monitor the disease’s prevalence and distribution.
“FWP pays for the testing, making it free for hunters,” staff wrote, adding that the department “has provided resources to help hunters collect and submit samples for testing on their own,” accessible at fwp.mt.gov/cwd.
There are no known cases of CWD spreading to humans, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discourages people from consuming meat from animals that have tested positive for the prion disease.
