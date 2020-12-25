LIVINGSTON — By Christmas morning, Annie Addicott had dropped by the idea of adopting Opal, a 12-year-old horse that she had grown fond of since meeting her before Thanksgiving.
Opal was one of 38 horses Equis Save Foundation, a nonprofit horse rescue organization in Livingston, rescued from a neglectful owner in Carter. She was severely malnourished.
There were other horses the 11-year-old got along with, like Kevin, whom she met when she first started volunteering in August. But she couldn’t ride Kevin.
And then she met Opal, a white and gray and “gentle” and “super sweet horse.”
“One good thing about her is she could actually be ridden,” said Annie, the youngest volunteer at the horse rescue.
Equis Save Foundation, which has helped rescue more than 300 horses, held an open house in early December for people to meet available horses to adopt. The nonprofit finds homes for the rescued horses.
Michelle Donaldson, president of the foundation, said a few people were interested in adopting Opal then.
She told them Opal was available — in front of Annie, who didn’t take it well.
“She went and cried in the tack room a couple of times,” Donaldson said.
Doug and Robin Addicott, Annie’s parents, coordinated with the horse rescue organization to adopt the horse for Annie.
Donaldson would call people interested in the horse after the open house and tell them Opal was not actually available for adoption.
Annie started volunteering with the horse rescue organization about a year ago. Annie found the nonprofit’s website and asked her mother Robin to reach out to the organization about her volunteering.
Annie had wanted an animal — a horse or a goat — for quite some time. She built a goat pen in a week with the hopes that she’d sway her parents. She was upset when she realized she wasn’t getting a goat.
Robin and Doug told her animals were hard work and that it would happen some day, but she needed to continue working hard.
Robin said seeing Annie’s hard work convinced them she was ready for the horse.
“When it’s our days to come out here and volunteer, she is up. She’ll be in my bedroom, ‘mom, get up,’” Robin said. “She has shown us the work.”
On Christmas morning, Robin and Doug told Annie and their 13-year-old daughter Alice they had to volunteer at the horse rescue.
Annie and Alice were a little upset. They’re kids, after all, and wanted to stay home and sleep in and open gifts. They had volunteered Thanksgiving Day, too.
When they turned on the lights inside the horse stable at Equis Save Foundation, five other volunteers and Donaldson surprised Alice and Annie.
Opal, wearing an “ugly sweater,” was waiting for Annie. She was inside a stable decorated with Christmas bows, giftwrap and a stocking that Annie had made especially for her horse.
“I was just really surprised. I was just kind of like, is this real?” Annie said.
Annie said she’s been drawn to horses. Opal stood out to her because she was really sweet and gentle.
“She’s very food motivated,” Annie said of Opal.
Opal will stay at the Equis Save Foundation for a few months, as part of the nonprofit’s foster to adopt program.
Annie isn’t sure what she’ll do first when the horse comes home. But she’s got a few things she wants to work with Opal on before that, like riding cues and listening.
“She just needs to learn to listen real better,” Annie said. “Like, she listens good, but sometimes she’s just not.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.