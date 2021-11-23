Christmas tree permits for sale online, at Forest Service district offices By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Nov 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Trees line a road in the Custer Gallatin National Forest in this 2017 file photo. Freddy Monares/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ‘Tis the season for families and friends to venture out into the woods and cut down their very own Christmas tree for the holidays.All that’s needed are the proper tools and a Christmas tree permit, which can be secured online at recreation.gov. Tree hunters can cut down up to three trees on a single permit, and permits can be used through Dec. 31.Custer Gallatin National Forest Christmas tree permits are valid across all national forest system lands in the region. People who secure permits online are asked to specify a ranger district, but that’s more for tracking purposes, said Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin. Permits for the 2021 holiday season are free, but there is a small transaction fee to use the online platform. Last year, the Custer Gallatin National Forest opted to waive permit fees because of the pandemic. Staff decided to continue that this year, Leuschen-Lonergan said.Fourth graders can download a free Every Kid Outdoors pass, which gives them free access to various federally-managed lands and waters across the country through Aug. 30 2022. The pass also comes with a free Christmas tree permit.Officials are encouraging members of the public to buy permits online this season, but district offices will have some in-person availability. Local vendors won’t be carrying Christmas tree permits this season, and people should call local district offices before dropping by.Christmas trees can be chopped down forest-wide, apart from spots at cabins, campgrounds, picnic areas, trailheads, wilderness, riparian areas, natural landmarks, timber sales and areas where trees have been planted for reforestation. In the Bozeman, Gardiner, Hebgen Lake, Beartooth and Yellowstone ranger districts of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, Christmas trees can’t be taller than 12 feet. They can be no taller than 15 feet in the forest’s Sioux and Ashland ranger districts.“The long tradition of heading into the snowy woods to cut a Christmas Tree, creates cherished memories,” Leuschen-Lonergan said in a news release. “Every tree that is cut, with friends and family connects to a story and memory, we hope these memories continue or families start a new tradition, connecting with their local forests.”Removing smaller trees from the forest benefits wildlife by increasing open space where animals can forage, and it also promotes the growth of larger trees, according to the Forest Service. Officials are urging people to read need-to-know information online carefully before obtaining a permit.Chopping down limber pine and white bark pine is prohibited, and Christmas trees should be measured and cut as close to the ground as possible.A Christmas tree permit in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is also valid for national forest system lands across Montana, as is a Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Christmas tree permit.“This is a great opportunity for a family-friendly adventure,” said Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Recreation Manager Rory Glueckert in a news release. “Cell service may be spotty or unavailable in the Forest. Be sure to carry maps, bring winter supplies, and let someone know where you will be and when to expect you back.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christmas Tree Permit Economics Commerce Law Silviculture Clark Trees Lewis Helena District Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Christmas tree permits for sale online, at Forest Service district offices 3 hrs ago News Making Thanksgiving dinner happen: Gallatin Valley Food Bank preps for busy week 9 hrs ago News Impacts of Christmas tree shortage felt in Bozeman 9 hrs ago City Site planning for downtown Bozeman development underway Nov 21, 2021 Politics GOP lawmaker's comments on LGBTQ people prompt rebuke from Democrats Nov 19, 2021 Health Nine more virus deaths reported in Gallatin County Nov 19, 2021 What to read next News Christmas tree permits for sale online, at Forest Service district offices News Making Thanksgiving dinner happen: Gallatin Valley Food Bank preps for busy week News Impacts of Christmas tree shortage felt in Bozeman City Site planning for downtown Bozeman development underway Politics GOP lawmaker's comments on LGBTQ people prompt rebuke from Democrats Health Nine more virus deaths reported in Gallatin County Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Editorial: Legal fight takes Bozeman, Gallatin County back where they started Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Editorial board swings and misses on the Madison Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Bozeman could be a welcoming home for refugees Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman man charged with 4th DUI after being pulled over for going more than 120 mph on the interstate Posted: 6 p.m. Making Thanksgiving dinner happen: Gallatin Valley Food Bank preps for busy week Posted: 5:30 p.m. Latest Local Christmas tree permits for sale online, at Forest Service district offices 3 hrs ago Bozeman man charged with 4th DUI after being pulled over for going more than 120 mph on the interstate 9 hrs ago Making Thanksgiving dinner happen: Gallatin Valley Food Bank preps for busy week 9 hrs ago Bozeman restaurants, nonprofits to provide free Thanksgiving meals 10 hrs ago