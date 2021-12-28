Support Local Journalism


Let’s admit it: your Christmas tree, the one you bought from a tree lot or cut down with a national forest permit sometime earlier this month, has seen better days.

Lucky for the owners of all getting-crispy Christmas trees, the city of Bozeman is again accepting trees to be recycled at several locations across Bozeman. Christmas tree drop-offs this year are at the Gallatin County Regional Park parking lot, accessible from Oak Street; the Softball Complex parking lot near the Haggerty Lane entrance; and at Christie Fields, next to the restrooms.

Once collected by the city’s forestry division, those trees are broken down into mulch that can be used in the city’s parks.

“The trees are recycled using a composter or a mulcher,” said city spokesperson Melody Mileur. “We use that to take the whole sized trees and turn them into mulch, and then we use that mulch across the city and in areas where it can actually be used to benefit the existing flora and fauna.”

This year, the mulch from trees recycled through the program will be used across Lindley Park to help protect some of the trees there from the heavy foot traffic the park sees during the summer, and especially during the Sweet Pea festival.

Because the trees are recycled to be put back out in public spaces, the city asks that people double-check their trees before recycling to make sure there’s no twine, wire, or stray ornaments hiding in the branches.

“We want to make sure that everything is removed from the tree … to protect our equipment and make sure that there’s no waste getting dispersed,” Mileur said.

Other than making sure to recycle only the tree with no extras, all that needs to be done is bringing the full tree to the recycling drop-offs. Breaking down the trees into smaller pieces actually makes them harder to process using the city’s equipment, Mileur said.

“When people drop off their Christmas trees, we do not want them broken,” she said. “We would like them whole, because they’re easier for our equipment to process when they’re actually full-sized trees.”

The three drop-off sites are open to the public, and it’s free to drop off trees at the collection sites. The sites are open all day and night.

The collection sites will stay open until the city sees a decrease in people dropping trees off, Mileur said.

“Generally they’re open through the end of January and sometimes even into February,” she said. “As soon as we start to see use taper, we’ll give a notice that they’ll close, try to get the stragglers.”

More information about tree recycling and the other work the city’s forestry department does can be found online at bozeman.net/government/forestry.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

