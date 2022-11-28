The Bozeman Fire Department and Bozeman Forestry Department and some private organizations volunteer time to put up the holiday decorations on four Main Street intersections in downtown Bozeman.
Then on Saturday, at 4:30 p.m., Santa will make his way east down Main Street — starting at Main Street and Willson Avenue — to light up the spiders.
The parade will have a master of ceremony and Santa will be escorted by the Montana Youth Challenge Academy’s uniformed cadets and also feature music from the Chief Joseph Middle School choir.
Don’t worry — despite his busy schedule Santa will stick around for photos after the parade at the Baxter Hotel until 7:30 p.m.
There will be a return of the interactive Winter Circus Village, put on by 406Crique with a performance at 5:15 p.m., and a Gingerbread House Contest at the American Legion.
The Christmas Stroll is free, but people my purchase a Christmas Stroll button for $4 to support the event and the participating nonprofits, and put their name down for a drawing. The purchase of a button is required to take photos with Santa, said Cache Perdue, with the Downtown Bozeman Association. Over 50 downtown businesses are participating in the stroll.
Over 24 food vendors will be at the stroll, and 50 “activity vendors” like nonprofits with drinks or activities, Perdue said. Over 20 businesses will participate with decorations or in-store activities and the event has 22 business sponsors, she said.
“Christmas Stroll is the way we like to kick off the holiday season,” Perdue said, adding it’ll be the second full stroll since a pared back version in 2020. “Come down for some fun holiday cheer.”