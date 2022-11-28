Christmas Stroll poster

A poster for the 2022 Christmas Stroll by artist Ian Rezac. 

 Courtesy of the Downtown Bozeman Association

There will be plenty of options to eat, drink and be merry on Saturday during the Bozeman Christmas Stroll.

The 42nd Christmas Stroll, put on by the Downtown Bozeman Association, will take place on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to usher in the holidays.

On Tuesday, portions of Main Street will be briefly closed on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to noon for the installation of the “spiders,” a local tradition that’s been ongoing for about 50 years.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

