Christmas stories: Radio play about wartime Montana set to open Friday By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Dec 16, 2021 Rhonda Smith watches as fellow cast member Heidi Krutchkoff speaks during a dress rehearsal for "A Montana Radio Christmas 1944" at Reynolds Recital Hall inside Howard Hall on the Montana State University campus on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The play, put on by Small Batch Arts, opens Friday and runs until Dec. 23. Heidi Krutchkoff sings a song during a dress rehearsal for "A Montana Radio Christmas 1944" at Reynolds Recital Hall inside Howard Hall on the Montana State University campus on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The play, put on by Small Batch Arts, opens Friday and runs until Dec. 23. Douglas MacIntyre and Maggie Petersen spent a year digging through newspaper clippings, reading books and doing research about anything interesting, fun or heartwarming that happened in at Christmastime in Montana in 1944. The culmination of that year of research, "A Montana Radio Christmas 1944," is scheduled to hit the stage Dec. 17."It was really just going up and scouring the files and reading newspapers," said MacIntyre, who co-wrote and co-directs the live radio play with Petersen. "Once you find a number of things, you say, 'how do we take all of these stories in this period of time and turn it into a radio play?'"Petersen and MacIntyre also co-wrote and co-directed "A Bozeman Radio Christmas 1939" in 2019, the inaugural version of the play. The Grand Ole Opry-style radio special focused on Bozeman-area events, but for the second year of the play, the writers wanted to expand their focus and feature events from all over Montana. The stories, all based in reality, are interspersed between wartime jingles promoting war bonds and swing-style Christmas songs — though not the same ones you’ve been hearing on the radio since before Thanksgiving.“It’s all the Christmas music that you never hear, because it’s really obscure stuff that’s not played on the radio all day long. It’s refreshing to come and be able to hear music for the holidays that’s not already played out,” Aimee Devlin said. Devlin is the executive director of Small Batch Arts, which puts on the radio play.The live music, arranged by Music Director Brian Hurlbut, includes a return to the stage of the Gallatin Girls trio and songs sung by the show’s emcee, Heidi Krutchkoff. Buy Now An applause sign adorns the front of the stage at Reynolds Recital Hall inside Howard Hall on the Montana State University campus during a dress rehearsal for "A Montana Radio Christmas 1944" on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The play, put on by Small Batch Arts, opens Friday and runs until Dec. 23. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Rhonda Smith performs during a dress rehearsal for "A Montana Radio Christmas 1944" at Reynolds Recital Hall inside Howard Hall on the Montana State University campus on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The play, put on by Small Batch Arts, opens Friday and runs until Dec. 23. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Almost all of the show takes place on The Olympian, the historic Milwaukee Road passenger train. But, because it takes place during wartime, the train had been converted to a troop train to shuttle soldiers across the nation. To entertain the soldiers on their trip, entertainers would hop on board and ride the rails.“They’re Christmas stories about Montana,” MacIntyre said. “I just think the very fact that it’s Christmas as it’s been celebrated where we live is just wonderful.” The stories featured, all performed by the roughly 18-person cast, range from the wholesome — like how rural kids and a snowed-in family got their Christmas list to Santa — to the almost-unbelievable — like how an ice dam almost wiped out a Montana town before the Air Force dropped a bomb on it.And all those stories are set to live foley, performed by the actors themselves — the clopping of hooves or the splashing of water is done live onstage using special tools and machines. Buy Now Joe Balian sets down a noise making implement while providing sound effects during a dress rehearsal for "A Montana Radio Christmas 1944" at Reynolds Recital Hall inside Howard Hall on the Montana State University campus on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The play, put on by Small Batch Arts, opens Friday and runs until Dec. 23. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Grace Asche, left, and Aralyn Liberty, talk into microphones while acting during a dress rehearsal for "A Montana Radio Christmas 1944" at Reynolds Recital Hall inside Howard Hall on the Montana State University campus on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The play, put on by Small Batch Arts, opens Friday and runs until Dec. 23. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America “We are using machines that we made according to plans from period instructions about how to make some of these wind machines and that sort of thing. It’s all authentically of the time period,” Devlin said.Like the 2019 show, “A Montana Radio Christmas 1944” aims to bring to a show that’s fun for everyone to the stage, with period-specific songs and stories that the cast and crew hope will help people of all ages get into the Christmas spirit.“You get all the feels, you’ve got the humor, you’ve got the tender moments, all wrapped up in an hour and 30,” said Devlin.And while the parallels weren’t intentional, MacIntyre said it’s hard not to draw a comparison between the Christmastime of 1944 and last year’s Christmas.“Those were hard years, and people had gone through three years of shortages and rationing and families separated. Does that sound familiar?" he said. "We didn't intend it that way, but it really feels to me like it does speak to how we do celebrate when times are tough, and the fact that it is important that we do so.""A Montana Radio Christmas 1944" runs through Thursday, Dec. 23 in the Reynolds Auditorium in Howard Hall at Montana State University. Tickets — which Devlin said are selling fast — are available online at smallbatcharts.org and in person at Howard Hall. Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 