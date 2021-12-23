Support Local Journalism


An early-morning chimney fire on Wednesday burned much of a house in Big Sky before the Big Sky Fire Department and other mutual aid departments knocked it back.

According to Big Sky Fire Department Deputy Chief Seth Barker, six people were evacuated from the house on Chief Joseph Trail. There are no reported injuries from the fire.

The fire department received a report of a chimney on fire in a home west of the Big Sky Golf Course just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Barker said.

“The smoke alarms alerted one of the occupants that was sleeping in the basement bedroom, and he got up to notice that there was smoke and fire in the chimney that extended into the chase of the chimney,” Barker said. “The cause was 100% chimney fire that extended to the chase, no question.”

He described the residents of the home as longtime Big Sky residents.

The Big Sky Fire Department, along with the Central Valley Fire Department and Yellowstone Club Fire Department, responded to the fire and had it under control shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The house was listed for sale for $3.5 million. Damage estimates on the home, according to the fire department, are $2.5 million.

“I would be highly doubtful if that is a save-able home at this point,” Barker said. “The reason why it’s not a total loss is because the basement is still intact with water damage, and the garage is still intact as well.”

Barker stressed the importance of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, as well as being vigilant about annual chimney cleans and inspections.

“This time of year where everybody’s starting fires in their fireplaces and getting ready for the winter season, everybody should inspect their chimneys and get their chimneys clean,” Barker said. “Maintain your smoke alarms and check your batteries twice a year … and if you need any help, call your local fire department.”

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.

