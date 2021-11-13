top story Children's Festival of the Book brings nationally recognized authors and illustrators to Bozeman By Helena Dore . Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Nov 13, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Aila Harting, 9, reaches for a book as her brother, Emerson, 6, looks at the cover during the Bozeman Children's Festival of the Book at the Bozeman Library on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Illustrator Don Tate signs a book for a young reader during the Bozeman Children's Festival of the Book at the Bozeman Library on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kids and families stopped by Bozeman Public Library on Saturday to pick up awards certificates, books and gift cards and talk to renowned authors and illustrators as part of the 13th annual Children’s Festival of the Book.The festival is a celebration of children’s literature and a way to promote literacy, according to library Head of Youth Services Ellie Newell. It also gives rural Montana kids an opportunity to connect with some big-name, amazing writers and illustrators, she said.Works from critically acclaimed illustrator and author Don Tate and bestselling author Chris Barton were featured at the event. So were works from Bozeman’s Janet Fox, an award-winning fiction and nonfiction author of children’s books. Tate has illustrated over 80 children’s books, including “Carter Reads The Newspaper” and recently, “Pigskins to Paintbrushes: The Story of Football-Playing Artist Ernie Barnes.” He’s also written several books, including “Poet: The Remarkable Story of George Moses Horton.”Barton has written more than 20 fiction and nonfiction books for young readers. They include “Shark vs. Train” and Sibert Honor-winning “The Day-Glo Brothers.” Barton recently published “How to Make a Book (About My Dog).” He often works with Tate on projects.Fox, who lives in Bozeman, writes both fiction and nonfiction books for children. Her first picture book was “Volcano Dreams: A Story of Yellowstone.” Later, she wrote “The Charmed Children of Rookskill Castle.” Her most recent book is “Carry Me Home.”Set in Montana, “Carry Me Home” is about homelessness, and Fox said she hopes it will inspire kids to think about their community. Buy Now Books are arranged in stacks during the Bozeman Children's Festival of the Book at the Bozeman Library on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America The environment on Saturday was a bit different than it has been in past years. Children who won writing and illustration contests dropped by the library periodically to pick up their awards, which included a certificate and gift card to Country Bookshelf.In lieu of an in-person presentation, authors hosted a “Live from the Library” film, and people can watch it on the Bozeman Public Library’s website until Nov. 19. Bozeman’s festival is the only one dedicated exclusively to children’s books and childhood literacy in Montana, according to a news release from the library.After the festival was canceled due to the pandemic last year, the event committee was happy to bring it back this fall, said retired librarian Cindy Christin, who has been organizing the festival since its inception over a decade ago. The Bozeman Public Library Foundation, Humanities Montana, Country Bookshelf, Montana State University College of Education, Health and Human Development, Magpie Guesthouse, Audrey Haight, Jane and Bill Quinn and others all helped to make it happen this year.Visiting authors got to check out Yellowstone National Park earlier this week before they toured local schools on Friday. Throughout Saturday, they signed books. Country Bookshelf supplied copies, and staff at the event said 20% of the proceeds would go to the library.While he’s been in Montana, Tate said he has loved visiting Yellowstone National Park and local schools. He enjoys anything that’s about inspiring kids and getting them excited about books and literature, he said.Many of Tate’s books feature themes related to social justice, and they often focus on people who’ve used their talents to persevere through injustice and contribute to the world, he said. Buy Now Illustrator Don Tate, right, signs a book for Claire Malczyk, 6, and her brother, Will, 9, as their mother, Robyn Malczyk, stands by during the Bozeman Children's Festival of the Book at the Bozeman Library on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Tate said he likes to highlight common, everyday people and historical figures who people might not know about, like former professional football player and artist Ernie Barnes. “I want readers to know they have it within themselves to make the world a better place,” he said.As a football player, Barnes was bullied because he was Black and interested in art, but he kept pursuing his passion, Tate said. Later on, Barnes’ artwork inspired the television series “Good Times,” which Tate loved growing up, he said.Fox said she likes writing for children because they are often processing the same questions she asked herself growing up. Kids are wondering, “What do I want to do that might make a difference?” and “What kind of person do I want to be?” she said.Barton said the great thing about writing books for children is that there’s a great community of other children’s authors to collaborate with. He wrote and Tate illustrated “Whoosh! Lonnie Johnson’s Super-Soaking Stream of Inventions,” published in 2016.“I always tell kids that every book I’ve ever made is the result of lots of editing,” he said. “I want kids to understand that our editors want us to revise our work because they want to make it better.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Don Tate Author Chris Barton Janet Fox Literature Publishing Fiction Nonfiction Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. 