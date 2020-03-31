An earthquake in central Idaho rippled all the way to Bozeman early Tuesday evening.
The earthquake centered about 45 miles west of Challis, Idaho, had a magnitude of 6.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
People across western Montana and Idaho reported feeling the quake around 6 p.m.
The largest earthquake in Idaho history was the 6.9 magnitude Borah Peak earthquake in 1983.
The USGS also recorded two small earthquakes near West Yellowstone on Tuesday. The tremors had magnitudes of less than 3.
