Hours before floats in the 96th annual Livingston Roundup Parade converged on South Second Street, spectators in red, white and blue regalia set up their folding chairs along the parade’s path. It wasn’t long before the sidewalks were full and people began to congregate in the shade.
Homeowners gathered on their porches to get a first class view of the procession. Volunteers directed traffic and patrolled the streets for safety. At 3 p.m. sharp, a row of flagbearers marched past Geyser Street and toward the downtown area. Then the celebration began.
The Livingston Roundup Parade is Montana’s oldest and largest Fourth of July parade, and it draws people from across the state and beyond, according to Leslie Feigel with the Livingston Area Chamber and Visitor Center. She estimated that 10,000 to 12,000 people usually attend.
Livingston resident Amy Greenwood watches the parade every year. Her favorite part is seeing the floats go by, and this year was no different. The parade’s theme was “Yellowstone National Park and its surrounding communities spending 150 years together,” Feigel said.
Lots of floats and horses were decorated in patriotic colors, and there was a long line of emergency vehicles with their sirens ringing. Pipers with the Billings Caledonian Pipes marched and played tunes, and clowns with the Crazy Mountain Shrine Club rolled around on mobile inner tubes.
Among the Yellowstone-themed floats, a tractor with a Park County Community Foundation banner pulled a trailer with a cardboard Roosevelt Arch, and a man dressed as Teddy Roosevelt stood beside it and waved to onlookers.
Feigel said the goal of the parade is to turn Livingston’s Main Street into a big block party. Organizers encouraged local businesses to come in with booths. Artists and craftspeople with the Livingston Depot Center Festival of the Arts displayed their work at nearby Depot Park.
The parade is organized by Livingston’s chamber of commerce, and this year’s primary sponsor was the Great Northern Metal Company. Feigel said that over the years, she’s gotten organizing the parade down to a science — partially by taking notes from the Rose Parade.
“I love this community, and that’s why I’ve put 10 years into this job,” she said. “I was a transplant years ago, and I chose this town for a reason. It has heart and diversity, and people find ways to get along.”
Residents of Livingston have dealt with the fallout from record-breaking floods that swept through Paradise Valley earlier this month, damaging infrastructure and destroying homes. Feigel said she wants visitors to know that the valley and its communities are open for business.
Livingston is home to art, agriculture, retirees, and a strong and diverse group of business owners, she said, and “when we have a parade that’s about celebrating this, the economic prosperity that comes is exactly what this community needs.”