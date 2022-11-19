The ‘Cats canned the Griz in the 23rd annual food drive competition between Bozeman’s Montana State University and Missoula’s University of Montana.
While the 121th Brawl of the Wild football game between the MSU Bobcats and UM Grizzlies pushed into its 3rd quarter, organizers of the food drive announced that Gallatin Valley pulled through in this year’s off-field Can the Griz competition.
The Gallatin Valley Food Bank and MSU’s Bounty of the Bridgers food pantry collected the equivalent of 613,054 pounds of food by Saturday. In the mirror image Can the ‘Cats food drive in Missoula, the Missoula Food Bank collected the equivalent of 428,022 pounds of food.
Every year, the rival food drives are held in Missoula and Bozeman in the weeks leading up to the ‘Cat-Griz football game. The goal is to see which school can collect the most donations — in pounds of food and dollars — ahead of the highly anticipated football game.
This is the 19th time out of 23 that MSU has won the competition, according to Kim Cleary from MSU’s Office of Student Engagement. Pounds of food and dollars are added together for the contest.
This year, local food banks in the Gallatin Valley received 207,854 pounds of food and $405,200 in donations, according to a news release. The donations will help to provide food for families in the upcoming spring and summer months.
“We are so thrilled to have secured our 19th Can the Griz win,” Cleary said. “It is so inspiring to see both the Bozeman and Missoula communities come together to support their friends and neighbors in this especially difficult year.”
The Human Resource Development Council runs the Gallatin Valley Food Bank as an initiative in its Food and Nutrition Program. The Bounty of the Bridgers food pantry is run by MSU students, and it’s aimed at fighting food waste and food insecurity on campus, Cleary wrote.
Although the friendly competition is over, people can still donate to the cause. More information is available at canthegriz.com.
“At the end of the day, we are all winners when people are being fed and the people who run our local food banks have the resources they need to continue to serve individuals that need their support,” Cleary said.
