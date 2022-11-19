Let the news come to you

The ‘Cats canned the Griz in the 23rd annual food drive competition between Bozeman’s Montana State University and Missoula’s University of Montana.

While the 121th Brawl of the Wild football game between the MSU Bobcats and UM Grizzlies pushed into its 3rd quarter, organizers of the food drive announced that Gallatin Valley pulled through in this year’s off-field Can the Griz competition.

The Gallatin Valley Food Bank and MSU’s Bounty of the Bridgers food pantry collected the equivalent of 613,054 pounds of food by Saturday. In the mirror image Can the ‘Cats food drive in Missoula, the Missoula Food Bank collected the equivalent of 428,022 pounds of food.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

