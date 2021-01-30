The dozen carvers at the Sweet Pea Festival’s fifth annual Ice Sculpture Competition spent Saturday chipping away at their creations using chisels, power tools, brushes, hammers and sanders. Their visions grew clearer as the day progressed.
By 3:30 p.m., visitors cruising by could see the results at Soroptimist Park: an owl, a penguin, a motorcycle and much more.
Paul Brock, last year’s first place winner, carved out “Facets’’ — a cluster of crystals. He’d hoped colder weather would have made the sculpture clearer, but temperatures got warmer as the day wore on.
Last year, Brock won with a sculpture that depicted a bottle of wine with grapes beside it.
At Saturday’s competition, Corey Gransbery’s “Golden Chicken” won first place, Frank Hall’s “Evel Knievel” won second and Brian McKinney’s “Tatonka” won third. Prizes ranged from $250 for first place to $50 for third place.
Gallatin College culinary students Jessica Corr and Hannah Hill wanted to carve a butt at Saturday’s competition, but the beginner carvers had to adjust their plan. They didn’t think the ice blocks would be so big.
Corr and Hill decided carving a torso out of the 300 pound hunk of ice would be easier. It’s what made ice carving both fun and challenging, according to Hill.
“You can always take more (ice) off, but you can’t put more back on,” she said. “It gives you a whole new appreciation for the artwork.”
When Kris Olenicki, executive director of the Sweet Pea Festival, cruised by their sculpture, Corr and Hill promptly named it “Knockoff Venus de Milo.”
Aubrin and Reuben Heinrichs, a father-son carving team from Belgrade, spent their day chiseling out a treasure chest. The duo mainly used hand tools, but they carved out individual coins with a bubble bit power tool.
“We knew we would do a treasure chest, but we didn’t have a clear plan,” Aubrin said. “We started with a pretty plain piece of ice and thought, what can we add to it?”
The veteran carvers had participated in Sweet Pea’s ice sculpture competition twice before. Aubrin said he loves the annual event because everyone is helpful and many are willing to loan out tools.
Unlike past years, carvers this year were required to wear masks and stay socially-distanced, according to Olenicki, who sold face coverings at the event. All proceeds from the face coverings go to the Southwest Montana COVID-19 Response Fund, she said.
Sculptures carved on Saturday will stay at Soroptimist Park until Feb. 14, unless they melt sooner.
At night, they will light up for passersby, Olenicki said.
“(The park) is downtown, so it’s easy for people to walk around and see how pretty they are,” she said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.