Thousands of runners took to the streets of south Bozeman Thursday for the 16th annual Huffing for Stuffing race.

To the tune of the traditional turkey gobble starting gun and with turkey hats bobbing above the crowd, runners and walkers streamed out of the Museum of the Rockies parking lot and turned south for the 10K and 5K races.

There were several people in costumes, including a giraffe and a carrot, and others ran in pajamas or the light blue race shirts.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

