Thousands of runners took to the streets of south Bozeman Thursday for the 16th annual Huffing for Stuffing race.
To the tune of the traditional turkey gobble starting gun and with turkey hats bobbing above the crowd, runners and walkers streamed out of the Museum of the Rockies parking lot and turned south for the 10K and 5K races.
There were several people in costumes, including a giraffe and a carrot, and others ran in pajamas or the light blue race shirts.
Race organizer Chloe Loeffelholz, an outreach coordinator for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, said 3,237 people were signed up for the race just about 30 minutes before the start.
The race benefits the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, and includes a kids run, 10K and a 5K. Before the races started on Thursday, people milled about in the snow on the museum grounds taking photos and warming up as music blasted.
Loeffelholz said she is happy with the turnout.
“I’m just happy that people wanted to carry this tradition on and support the food bank,” Loeffelholz said. “It’s so fun. It makes all the meetings and details and reservations worth it, to see people out enjoying themselves.”
The race has raised over $500,000 for the food bank since it started.
For years, Dee Metrick and Rob Maher would dress up as turkeys and run the race. This year, they decided to pass on the official turkey costumes to Leigh Holleman and Robbie Lamb.
Holleman, who has coached cross country in Bozeman and is involved with the Big Sky Wind Drinkers running club, has participated in Huffing for Stuffing for each of the last 16 years.
“I love running and I love cooking and baking, so I want to run more to eat more,” Holleman joked. “And I love the food bank and everything they do for the community”
Lamb has also done the race in the past, and said he likes being able to support the food bank.
“I like the community aspect to the event, it’s just a great event to bring everyone together Thanksgiving morning,” Lamb said.
