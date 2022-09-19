There are spiders all around the properties where Meagan and Pete Lannan graze their cattle. Pete isn’t the biggest fan of spiders, but he’s glad they are there.
They’re an indication that the ecosystem is functioning and healthy, he said.
“I don’t want them crawling all over me, but it’s amazing to go out in the morning — especially at this time of the year in the fall when they start building their webs — and the dew is on the webs and there are spiders just everywhere,” Pete said.
The Lannan family operates Barney Creek Livestock out of Jordan Ranch in Paradise Valley, but they graze their cattle on leased land throughout the area. Pete and Meagan practice regenerative agriculture, and they manage the land using a rotational grazing system.
They send more animals out on smaller chunks of land for short durations, which allows plants to photosynthesize throughout the growing season. That enhances carbon sequestration and allows the soil to better retain moisture, Pete said.
Plants grow faster, and the extra ground cover provides better habitat and forage for wildlife species like elk and antelope. It also shelters ground nesting birds and allows spiders to thrive.
“When you let (the cows) sit on a piece of ground, and they are standing and walking on it over and over again, it causes compaction, which affects your soil and your plants,” Meagan said. “By keeping them moving, you’re limiting that.”
The process of moving cattle often is labor intensive, and the Lannans are always innovating to make it better.
Over time, they’ve found ways “to do well in our context,” Pete said. “Once you have your system down and you get the cows trained — I’d much rather go out in 20 below weather to move a fence than have to start up a tractor and feed hay.”
It’s rewarding to watch cattle graze a property, then see it transform into a healthier looking landscape, but it’s even more rewarding to see that regenerative model acknowledged on a larger scale, according to Pete.
This August, he and Meagan found out they won the Montana Leopold Conservation Award, which recognizes farmers, ranchers and forestland owners in 24 states for achievements in voluntary conservation.
Named in honor of the renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the Sand County Foundation and American Farmland Trust present the annual award to applicants who “inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land.”
In Montana, winners receive a $10,000 cash prize and a crystal award, which is presented in partnership with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Rangeland Resources Committee.
Stacey Barta, the DNRC Rangeland Resources Program state coordinator, said it’s important to recognize conservation on private land because about 70% of the state is made up of rangelands and pasture lands, and the majority of that area is privately owned.
“Conservation of those lands is vital to Montana’s economy and ecology,” Barta said. “Private land stewardship is critical for the health of the ecosystem, and it helps to create a robust economy.”
A panel of agricultural and conservation professionals select the Leopold Conservation Award winners, and the Lannans rose to the top this year because of their unique ranching model, which extends beyond their property and onto leased ground, according to Barta.
“They are doing regenerative work with landowners, but it doesn’t stop there,” she said. “Pete and Meagan stop to talk about the importance of grazing practices and what they are doing… They don’t just do a good job at their own place. They reach out to others as well.”
Meagan said she wants the landowners she works with to be recognized as team members who entrust her with taking care of their land and bringing back an ecosystem. She wants to show them that agriculture really is great, and they can be a part of it.
“Without them, we wouldn’t be here. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to regenerate their land,” she said. “I try to help them understand what the cows are doing for them, and I’m really trying to put an end to this divisive language about plants versus cows.”
Pete said it’s a great honor to grow the movement around regenerative agriculture, and it feels great to be recognized among a host of people who are doing amazing conservation work.
The Lannans are planning to put their $10,000 prize toward building a mobile corral system, which they hope will improve the process of unloading and weighing their cows and reduce stress on the animals, Meagan said.
Beyond their usual work, which involves selling bulk beef in quarter, half and whole sizes, the Lannans are participating in a Bionutrient Institute study that analyzes how soil and plant health affects minerals and nutrients in meat, according to Meagan.
“I’m hoping that being a part of that study really lets local people know that the beef that producers are raising locally is really good,” she said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.