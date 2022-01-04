editor's pick Capitol riot vigil planned in Bozeman on Thursday By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Jan 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Childs wants people to remember the Jan. 6 insurrection.Thursday marks the anniversary of rioters storming Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. Childs, a geologist based in Bozeman, is organizing a vigil at 5 p.m. that day at the Gallatin County Courthouse on Main Street to remind people of the deadly riot.The idea for a vigil appeared in Childs’ email inbox Monday. The Daily Kos, a Democratic blog, reached out in a newsletter to Childs asking if he planned to attend one of the organization’s national Vigils for Democracy in Great Falls. He tried to find if there was a vigil in Bozeman, but found nothing. So he decided to organize his own.“I think we need to recognize and remember the attack on our democracy, and the very fundamentals of our democracy,” Childs said.Members of Congress attempted to create a commission to investigate the insurrection, but it was ultimately voted down. Montana Republicans Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale voted against the creation of the commission, while Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester voted in support of it.Tester said in a statement to the Chronicle that Jan. 6 was “one of the darkest days in our nation’s history.” He said that it is “unacceptable” that some of his peers continue to deny what happened that day.“Because if we don’t get serious about protecting our democratic norms and values, it will drive our country apart and strengthen our adversaries like Russia and China,” Tester said. A spokesperson for Daines said that the senator believes Jan. 6 “was a sad day for our country,” and that he believes that those who took part in the violence at the Capitol should be held accountable. The spokesperson said that Daines thinks “we should move forward,” and condemned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for politicizing the insurrection.Rosendale’s office did not respond to request for comment.Though the original commission failed, a special investigative committee was created by House Democrats in June. During the push for a congressional investigation into Jan. 6, numerous people involved have been charged, including Andrew Cavanaugh of Belgrade.Childs said that he wanted to keep Thursday’s vigil nonpartisan. He said that party affiliation didn’t matter, but that people should be interested in why the events of Jan. 6 took place, and how to stop them from occurring again.Childs reached out to both the Gallatin County Republicans and Gallatin County Democrats to get both organizations involved in the event. Childs said that he still has not heard back from the Gallatin County Republicans, and the organization did not respond to a request for comment to the Chronicle.Gallatin County Democrats Chair Julia Shaida said that propaganda saying the election was stolen is still prevalent, and that she fears that the importance of what happened on Jan. 6 is being diminished because of that.The Washington Post and the University of Maryland polled 1,101 people in December asking questions about election integrity, use of violence against the United States government and more and found that 29% of people thought that the 2020 Presidential Election was not legitimate.The same study found that 30% of people believed there was evidence of widespread voter fraud. Many claims of voter fraud, like ballot box stuffing, have been proven false, according to factcheck.org. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. 