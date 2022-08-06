Bozeman’s annual Sweet Pea Parade brings families out under the August sun to watch a convoy of flowery floats inch down Main Street, but this year, the event came with a twist.
As soon as the first Bozeman Police Department patrol car passed Willson Avenue, and Children’s Run participants filtered past the stoplight, there was a pitter-patter of raindrops. Soon, it was a full-on deluge.
Water rushed into street gutters and storm drains, and it splashed as children ran out into the road with buckets to collect candy. Parade goers without umbrellas or rain jackets huddled under store fronts.
The theme of Saturday’s parade was “Rooted in Bozeman,” and the event complemented the 45th annual Sweet Pea Festival in Lindley Park. The local summer tradition features vendors, food, art, a flower show and music. It runs through Sunday.
Dogs were a part of the parade for the first time this year, and a highlight of the inaugural “DOG Parade” was a group of pugs that sat in flowery strollers. The entourage of pooches delighted the crowd, as did the corgis from the Gallatin Valley Corgi Club.
Saturday’s parade also had some of the regulars — a fleet of law enforcement vehicles, several fire trucks, Bozeman and Gallatin high school cheerleaders and a Bozeman Public Library bookmobile. There were also floats and acts featuring The Extreme History Project, Random Acts of Silliness and Spark Cycle.
Ahnika Berg sold pastries at the front of Wild Joes Coffee Spot while the procession made its way downtown. It was the first time she’d seen the parade, and even though it was raining, she was happy she got to work outside.
Berg said she loved watching the stationary bicyclists on the Spark Cycle float because they were so energetic. She also liked seeing the 406Cirque unicyclists, and she was impressed by the people who wore costumes on stilts.
“It was really cool to see everyone out here, even though it was pouring,” Berg said. “It was funny because it was pouring during the parade, and then it stopped right after.”
