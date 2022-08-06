Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s annual Sweet Pea Parade brings families out under the August sun to watch a convoy of flowery floats inch down Main Street, but this year, the event came with a twist.

As soon as the first Bozeman Police Department patrol car passed Willson Avenue, and Children’s Run participants filtered past the stoplight, there was a pitter-patter of raindrops. Soon, it was a full-on deluge.

Water rushed into street gutters and storm drains, and it splashed as children ran out into the road with buckets to collect candy. Parade goers without umbrellas or rain jackets huddled under store fronts.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

