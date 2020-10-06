Three candidates are seeking election to House District 67 in Belgrade, which Republican Rep. Tom Burnett has represented for the last eight years.
Republican Jedediah Hinkle, who served one term as a state senator for southern Gallatin County before losing reelection in 2018, is hoping to return to the state Legislature to work on tax relief and public lands access.
Democrat Colette Campbell is aiming to flip the district. Having lived in Belgrade for decades, Campbell said she understands the issues district residents face and could bring a much-needed new perspective to the state Legislature.
Libertarian Andrew Schaefer’s focus is finding ways to better manage the growth in the Gallatin Valley.
Hinkle, 40, received a degree in fish and wildlife management from Montana State University in 2002. He went on to work for the U.S. Forest Service as a fisheries technician while also running a taxidermy business. A few years ago, he left his job with the Forest Service to focus on taxidermy. He and his wife also run a small business selling peaches roadside in the summer.
Hinkle said his major accomplishments while in the state Senate were largely related to public lands.
He sponsored bills that increased recreational opportunities on state lands and created the “Unlocking Public Lands Program,” which gives tax credits to landowners who allow public access across their property to reach public lands that would otherwise be inaccessible. He also supported the development of the Montana Public Lands Access Network, a state grant program that helps create access easements across private property.
If elected to the state House, Hinkle said he would like to continue to push for increased access to public lands.
He also aims to provide property tax relief by crafting legislation that would base property taxes on the value of a home at the time of purchase rather than on periodic state assessments.
He has said he would also work to lower taxes on individuals and businesses and, in turn, reduce government spending.
Campbell, 51, worked for Head Start in Belgrade while receiving a degree in early childhood education from University of Montana Western. She later attended Montana State University for film and business and now works as an assistant technology coordinator at MSU. She has held leadership positions in the Montana Federation of Public Employees and the Montana AFL-CIO.
“I’m very concerned about how special interests seem to get the attention at the (state) Legislature,” Campbell said.
“It feels like working people come dead last and public services have been cut session after session after session.”
Campbell has said she would like to improve working conditions by raising wages, providing more affordable health care and investing in public education — including a public preschool program, which failed during the 2019 legislative session.
She also vowed to protect public lands.
“I’ve been here a long time,” she said. “I’m super invested in this community and these people are not being heard. They’re not being well represented. … They need help. … They need a representative who will say, ‘Yes, we can make something happen.’”
Schaefer, 35, has lived in the Gallatin Valley for about two years and works in private wealth management for Ashton Thomas Private Wealth in Bozeman.
His top priority is addressing the affordable housing shortage by streamlining the development and construction processes for new homes and encouraging more businesses to locate in the Gallatin Valley in the hope that this would create more competition and ultimately raise wages.
He would also like to see the state Legislature prioritize the construction and improvement of schools, which he said is taking too long.
If elected, he has said he would work to reduce taxes and limit government spending.
“I am adamant that more people are Libertarian than identify as Libertarian,” Schaefer said. “Our two-party system celebrates a D or an R, so everyone else gets pushed aside, but when you actually express yourself and start talking about ideas and solutions to these ideas, a lot more people agree with it than don’t agree with it.”
