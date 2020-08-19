Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mike Cooney announced on Wednesday his plan to protect and expand access to health care in Montana.
Cooney, the state’s lieutenant governor, unveiled his “Keep Montana Healthy” plan at a press conference on Peets Hill where he emphasized the importance of preserving Medicaid expansion, lowering the cost of prescription drugs and investing in health care jobs.
“As we continue to navigate through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, access to quality, affordable health care is one of the most important issues facing Montana families,” said Cooney, who stood before a small crowd of supporters and reporters. “That was true before the COVID-19 crisis, and it’s even more true now.”
Cooney’s plan includes requiring insurance companies operating in Montana to cover the full cost of COVID-19 testing and treatment.
He would also work to preserve the Affordable Care Act, which enabled Montana to expand Medicaid.
“Medicaid expansion has been a lifeline for rural Montanans, and I’m damn proud of the work that we put in to reauthorize this great program,” Cooney said.
Last year, the state Legislature reauthorized Medicaid expansion but added work requirements. Cooney said he would discourage the continuation of those requirements.
“Any time we try to build barriers to keep people from being able to access a program like this, it’s not the best way to go,” he said.
Cooney promised to work on creating a state law that would enable those with pre-existing conditions to receive care in Montana regardless of whether changes are made to federal laws like the Affordable Care Act.
To reduce the cost of prescription drugs, Cooney said he plans to work with the state Legislature on bills that would allow the importation of prescription drugs from Canada and that would require drug manufacturers to justify certain price increases to the state’s attorney general.
He would also invest in behavioral and rural health care by providing incentives to expand their services, by streamlining licensing measures for nurses and by investing in telemedicine.
Rep. Casey Schreiner, Cooney’s running mate and the House minority leader during the 2019 legislative session, shared personal stories he said highlighted the importance of affordable and accessible care.
Shortly after his son was born, his wife had a major hemorrhage and only survived because they live in Great Falls, where the hospital is about 10 minutes from their home.
“When we were making the decision to protect Medicaid expansion last session, I will tell you what went through my head every single day was the idea that there are families all across this state who aren’t 10 minutes away,” Schreiner said. “And had we not passed Medicaid expansion, rural communities would have lost their critical access hospitals.”
Cora Neumann, a Bozeman resident who ran briefly as a Democrat for U.S. Senate, spoke in support of Cooney and Schreiner’s health care plan.
Neumann, a public health expert, called out Cooney’s opponent, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, for not supporting the Affordable Care Act. She also said he has missed more votes in the House than 93% of his colleagues.
“Now is the time to elect a governor who believes medical experts, not junk science. Now is the time to elect a governor who will show up for work, not blow it off when inconvenient,” she said. “Now is the time to elect a governor who will fight to defend our health care, not work to strip it away.”
Gianforte campaign spokesperson Travis Hall said the statistic about how many votes Gianforte has missed is misleading and said the majority of the missed votes occurred while Gianforte was attending a Billings roundtable about the meth epidemic with Vice President Mike Pence.
“If given another opportunity to fly with Vice President Pence and talk with him one-on-one about issues important to Montanans, like combating the meth epidemic, he’d do it again in a heartbeat — it’s his job,” Hall said.
Last month, Gianforte and his running mate, Kristen Juras, released their “Montana Comeback Plan,” which included health care plans for the state.
In the document, Gianforte says that the Affordable Care Act has reduced choices for Montanans and driven up the cost of premiums. He promised to bring together health experts to develop “meaningful, innovative solutions” to lower the cost of health care.
He also vowed to protect those with pre-existing conditions and preserve rural access to care by expanding telemedicine services, protecting critical access hospitals and expanding mental health services.
To reduce the cost of prescriptions, Gianforte said he would focus on increasing accountability for pharmacy benefit managers. A bill aimed at targeting these middlemen passed the 2019 state Legislature, but Gov. Bullock vetoed it.
“Montanans deserve better than what career politician Mike Cooney’s offering – showing up late, copying parts of Greg’s health care plan, and putting a couple of bullet points on a press release,” Hall said. “Copycat Cooney should drop the political gimmicks and get serious.”
