A fictional family traveled around the world — and possibly other dimensions — to find oddities and bring them home. The eight brothers and sisters collected items based on their own unique passions and interests. Cabinets in a Victorian-era house at the center of Bozeman showcase the collections of the Sibylla siblings. A team of scientists uncovered the items behind a secret panel.
That’s the premise behind the Cabinets of Curiosity — an installation at the Story Mansion that opened to the public last week. It’s the latest project from the local nonprofit and children’s theater company Random Acts of Silliness.
The Bozeman Parks and Recreation Department donated use of the Story Mansion’s space to the organization for about a month, and Feed Cafe and James Bond Dental Arts sponsored the work.
Danielle Thomsen, founder of Random Acts of Silliness, pointed to Luella Sibylla’s collection of peculiar sounds, which were composed of “voices rarely heard in modern times, like those of giants, fairies and talking beasts.”
Children took turns pulling open the drawers where Luella preserved her sounds. They heard the recorded voices of a kitten, a dragon and moonlight.
Artists Marla Goodman and David DiGiacomo produced the piece, titled “Phonarium of Amusing Voices.” Nine other Montana artists designed the rest of the collections. They will be on display in the historic building until May 8.
On Thursday morning, families checked out a chest filled with insect-like creatures. They looked through sketches of one of the Sibylla sister’s axolotl observations, then saw some mementos from the life of another sister.
Thomsen said the Magical Cabinets of Curiosity was designed to spark a sense of wonder in children, but the level of detail in the artwork will also appeal to adults. It’s the first indoor installation that Random Acts of Silliness has put together.
The theater company recently became a nonprofit, and its team of staff members, volunteers and artists contribute to free public art and interactive plays around town. People can donate to those efforts online.
Over the last two years, families delighted in two fairy villages, a “Troll Tromp,” a “Menagerie of the Imaginary” and even a pop-up frozen pants display, which have provided safe and fun outlets for kids while COVID-19 restrictions limited options for activities.
Thomsen said she loves the moments of magic when art, theater and storytelling come together. She thought the installation would be memorable for young children because they go through a developmental phase where they like to collect things they find.
“A cabinet of curiosity was a popular thing in the Victorian era,” Thomsen said. “People would collect things like unique skulls, furs and feathers … and they would have ornate displays in their homes. That was a jumping-off point for artists.”
Karen Ehlert, a volunteer with Random Acts of Silliness, said she enjoys the work because it gives her a chance to play with the cabinets and watch the kids and adults get excited about what they find.
“I love the concept of this organization. It’s really important for the community, and it’s been particularly wonderful the last couple of years,” Ehlert said. “I’m happy they are a nonprofit now.”
On Thursday, Hannah Roseberry drove over the pass from Livingston so her four children could see the Cabinets of Curiosity. She particularly enjoyed the set of mushrooms in “Ferdinand’s Gifts” — a collection produced by Remy and Fred Brault.
Roseberry’s kids have gone to each of the Random Acts of Silliness events. They all have a favorite event, and a favorite part of every event, she said. Roseberry loves how the installations are elaborate and beautiful, but also accessible to children.
“We’ve had fairy houses popping up in our yard at our house … and the kids leave troll trails and get sticks to make hands,” she said. “My 6-year-old has a sketchbook filled with funny names for trolls. He wrote troll jokes for months.”
Jamie Saitta, recreation program manager for Bozeman Parks and Recreation, said that when Random Acts of Silliness approached the department with the Cabinets of Curiosity idea, she felt like Story Mansion was a perfect space for the art installation.
“It’s a community center that’s rich in history, and the theme of the installation is that it is back in the Victorian era, so it’s a perfect fit,” Saitta said. “When you go there and you experience it, it feels like it’s meant to be there.”
People can visit the Cabinets of Curiosity on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Before visiting, groups of 15 people or more should make reservations online, Thomsen said. Families can also stop by Story Mansion on Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m. for live Theremin concerts from artist and musician Marla Goodman.
On May 7, children can participate in a Show and Tell at Story Mansion, where they can share their own collections with an audience. To register their kids, parents can email danielle@randomactsofsilliness.com. It runs from 2 to 3 p.m.