The BZN International Film Festival, now in its third year, always intended to bring filmmakers and film lovers together. And it will do the same this year, said festival artistic and managing director Beth Ann Kennedy, even if it’s all online.
“The intention of the festival is very positive,” Kennedy said. “It’s such a different thing to be able to engage on a virtual level.”
BZN’s festival will take place Aug. 27 through Sept. 25 and will feature more than 70 curated shorts and feature-length films, as well as over 50 interviews with filmmakers.
Those interviews are one upside of an all-virtual festival. Because it will be on an online platform, the festival won’t need to pay for venue space for audiences to see the interviews and will be able to do more than usual.
“It’s been fabulous to talk to these filmmakers while they’re hunkered down all over the planet ... and talk with them about their passion,” Kennedy said.
Another upside to the festival’s new online-only format is that BZN is now able to do something Kennedy said she’s wanted to do since its inception: present Bozeman-based actor, writer and director Glenn Close with the Lifetime Achievement Award. In past years, Close wasn’t available to accept the award during the festival, but is able to do so now because it’s online.
Kennedy said many of the films being shown are focused on subjects that have been magnified by the pandemic, like domestic violence, environmental stewardship and gender equity.
“Some are very wonderful, and some are so sad,” Kennedy said.
And while many of the films were written and shot somewhere outside of Montana and even the United States, interviews with local organizations will bring the scope of issues back to a local level. For instance, Kennedy said, BZN plans to pair a film about domestic violence with an interview with Haven, the local domestic violence survivor organization.
Kennedy said while looking through film submissions, she looks for ones that not only identify a problem, but also potential solutions.
“I believe as human beings we have the ability to do many great things, but I’m deeply concerned we’re not doing enough,” Kennedy said. “How do we learn to be proactive and valuable to the community? ... Those are the films I look for.”
In addition to the 10 days of access to the many films featured in the festival, Kennedy said, passholders will also be able to continue watching some content on the festival’s platform throughout the year.
