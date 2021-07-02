Yellowstone National Park and gateway town businesses struggle under labor shortage

For Amber Clifton, the pandemic was an opportunity to reevaluate her career.
She had been working for several years as a chef de cuisine at Lone Mountain Ranch in Big Sky, living in employer-provided housing.
“I applied to a company to do wildland EMT work and they asked me if I wanted to do COVID stuff,” Clifton said. “Hospitality jobs were drying up, so I said ‘sure.’”
Clifton, 33, got her EMT certificate prior to the pandemic and worked as a volunteer ski patrol for Big Sky Resort. Once the pandemic hit, her volunteer work turned into a backup plan.
But as the pandemic waned and restaurants began to seek workers again, Clifton was reticent to return.
“I went to school (to be a chef) when I was really young and very passionate about it, but I never made enough money to buy a house or anything,” Clifton said. “I switched careers. I’m happier. I would’ve loved staying in that (restaurant) career, but it wasn’t sustainable.”
Clifton’s career switch is indicative of a national trend. The retail and hospitality industry is struggling to fill jobs despite employers raising wages or offering hiring bonuses. In southwest Montana, the story is no different.
Yellowstone National Park and its gateway towns — which rely heavily on a tourism economy — are facing a severe labor crunch as a record-number of tourists flood the area. For some of the gateway businesses, the shortage of workers could spell disaster.
Restaurants have cut hours and scaled back menus. Hotels and cabins are keeping some rooms offline without sufficient housekeepers. In the park, some tours and activities have been canceled.
While many business owners blame generous federal unemployment benefits for the shortage of workers, the issue is more complex.
A longstanding shortage of affordable housing, which was exacerbated by the pandemic, has forced out local workers. People switched careers amid the pandemic or have refused to return to work for minimum wage.
It’s also because thousands of foreign student workers, who often take service industry positions in Yellowstone and other tourist areas in Montana, are still unable to enter the country.
“It’s a bit of an emotional blow,” said Colin Davis, owner of Chico Hot Springs Resort in the Paradise Valley. “Coming out of (the pandemic) knowing we’re poised to have our best year ever was a huge gift. But the reality is that we can’t fully staff.”
Davis is about 40 staff members short from fully opening, has cut dining room hours for both restaurants and isn’t able to book about 20% of his rooms.
Finding seasonal employees is a yearly issue for Kay Whittle, who owns the Antlers Lodge with her husband in Cooke City.
Whittle typically starts the hiring process as early as possible. She advertises online across the country for help and applies for international workers well before Cooke City hits its summer season.
Searching outside of Cooke City’s borders is crucial, she said.
“I don’t advertise in the state anymore,” Whittle said. “... We have no pool to draw from, if you don’t get (staff) before the season starts you don’t get them.”
The hotelier, who also owns a restaurant — she only keeps it open for locals in the winter because of summer staffing constraints — said this year was more challenging than ever.
“We’ve been here 17 years and it’s always a struggle in a small community, but it’s been especially hard this year,” Whittle said in mid-June.
She’s been able to staff her hotel by providing employee housing. She also lucked into two international students through the J-1 visa program, a nonimmigrant exchange program allowing international workers travel to the United States.
Garrett Ostler, who owns the Madison Hotel in West Yellowstone, was banking on six international workers to staff his hotel and gift shop.
He found out in mid-June that he wouldn’t receive any J-1 visa workers. About 30% of his hotel rooms are closed and he’s down about half his normal housekeeping staff. Speaking in mid-June, he’d had no luck hiring locals despite raising his hourly wage to from $10 to at least $15.
“We’ve had to close our gift shop down to a one-person skeletal staff in the mornings and have all hands-on deck cleaning rooms,” Ostler said.
Only a fraction of international workers who travel to the U.S. through its J-1 international visa summer work program have been able to come to Montana in 2021. Existing COVID-19 travel restrictions and a backlog in the number of visas U.S. embassies and consulates are able to process has logjammed the program, a U.S. Department of State official wrote in an email to the Chronicle.
The lack of visas has made it difficult for both sponsors of the program and host employers “to return to pre-pandemic levels of operation this summer,” the official wrote.
The summer work travel program had an average of 106,000 exchange visitors each year from 2017 to 2019. In 2020, due to restrictions related to the pandemic, there were approximately 5,000 participants.
There were 48 participants in 2020 in Montana, down from nearly 2,000 in 2019, according to data from the U.S. Department of State.
Information on how many foreign student workers will be approved, or are already working in Montana this year, is limited, the department official wrote.
“We normally bring in about 300 to 400 J-1 (workers),” said Mike Keller, general manager for Xanterra, which runs portions of Yellowstone’s lodging and concessions. “They’re not here all at the same time, a couple hundred are spread out through the year. This year, we have about 40 working.”
J-1 workers are often able to work longer seasons than college students. College students, who make up a bulk of Xanterra’s workforce, typically leave by August, which leaves Keller worried about September and October.
While traditionally tourism falls off during the fall, Keller thinks the season will continue to be busy well into October. Yellowstone National Park recorded record visitation numbers in April and May, and the park is on track to exceed its best summer.
“It will be a challenge later in the year if we can’t bring in more employees,” he said. “This year its busy all the time, from the minute you open the doors there’s visitors waiting to go.”
Xanterra has pared back what it offers in the park, due to existing COVID-19 restrictions. The Roosevelt Lodge is operating as a day-use site only, several tours have been canceled and restaurants within the park aren’t open for dine-in.
Even with many services closed, Keller said he still needs about 150 workers to be fully staffed. Delaware North, which operates general stores within the park, did not respond to a request for comment.
AWOL workforce
Stacey Orsted, who owns Wonderland Cafe and Lodge in Gardiner, said she can’t afford to raise wages at her restaurant, which is open year-round.
“That’s not sustainable, so that’s really hard to try and compete with seasonal business,” she said.
Xanterra, and many businesses around the park, have relied on attracting seasonal workers because of their location.
“The idea of going into a national park is very exciting and enticing for people,” Keller said.
But the draw of living next to Mammoth Hot Springs doesn’t seem to be enough to attract workers this year. Barring management positions, the average hourly wage in Yellowstone hovers between $11 and $12 for Xanterra employees.
“We’re kind of in the middle of an evaluation process to make ourselves as competitive as possible,” Keller said.
Brad Niva, chief executive officer for the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, said if businesses want to remain open during this staff shortage, owners will have to get creative.
“Business owners are being forced to reassess,” Niva said.
In many ways, Montana’s overall unemployment is in better shape than the rest of the country. The state’s unemployment rate of 3.6% is an improvement from the U.S. rate of 5.8%, which has steadily declined since a peak in April 2020.
State officials hope the rate will continue to decline as extra benefits for the unemployed, spurred by the pandemic, are set to expire.
“I really do still think that the unemployment benefits are to blame,” Orsted said. “We lost four or five people last summer because they were getting paid more from those benefits. When we were busy again and ready (to) rehire, nobody came back.”
Beginning June 27, Montanans receiving unemployment stopped getting federal boosts and transitioned to pre-pandemic eligibility requirements and benefits.
This should cut unemployment benefits for about 5,800 self-employed people who claimed unemployment in mid-June, but who are not typically eligible.
The state also launched a return-to-work bonus program, which will give $1,200 to people receiving unemployment benefits who rejoin the workforce and retain employment for at least a month.
“People who are only blaming unemployment don’t get the full picture,” Clifton said.
Clifton, the chef turned EMT, said many service industry workers chose to pursue different careers that had better wages, benefits and less contact with the public in the wake of the pandemic.
“You just find there’s so much better treated work out there. It’s a huge part of it. Being valued and paid more money for a job that’s not as quite as hard labor,” she said.
As hospitality businesses raise wages, offer hiring bonuses or employee housing to try to attract workers, their failure to hire may indicate a pandemic-induced change in what jobs Montanans are willing to take.
Overall, the state still faces a shortage of about 8,100 workers in non-farm jobs.
The bulk of those missing workers are in the leisure and hospitality sector, which has about 4,300 fewer workers now than in February 2020.
However, the number of people now working professional and business service jobs, and even higher-paying blue collar jobs like construction and manufacturing, exceeded the number in February 2020.
Crippling housing costs
Some of the shift in workforce may be spurred by Montana’s increasingly high cost of living.
“A lot of people say it’s the unemployment, the extra $300 from the pandemic, that’s keeping people from working. But can you really live on $300?” said Robin Stewart, a prep cook at Chico Hot Springs’ Poolside Grill. “That’s not enough to pay your rent. So, I think it’s definitely the housing situation.”
Her co-worker, Michelle Morrill, a bartender at Chico’s saloon, said she’s seen friends pushed out of their rentals who have moved out of state seeking more competitive wages and fairer housing prices.
The cost of living has gone up across Montana and, in the hospitality sector, wages haven’t matched it, Morrill said.
Gardiner, Paradise Valley and Livingston have long had affordable housing issues — the pandemic intensified the shortage. Out-of-staters bought houses, long-term rentals were converted to Airbnb and VRBO vacation rentals and rent prices spiked.
The median price for a home in Park County was around $279,900 in early 2020. As of May, the median price shot up 53% to $429,000, according to data from the Gallatin Association of Realtors.
About one in five homes in Livingston is seasonally empty, or used as vacation rentals, according to the city’s growth policy.
“That is a giant portion of (the labor shortage). It’s so hard to find a place to live,” Morrill said. “The amount of available, affordable housing in the valley — there isn’t any.”
Many employers in Big Sky, West Yellowstone and the Gardiner and Paradise Valley areas have taken to providing employee housing to draw workers.
“I rent a five-bed house with about 11 people in it, I have two apartments at the café, and I bought a duplex with two more apartments and I rent a cabin and still don’t have enough,” Orsted said.
Davis said he’s in the process of buying an eight-unit apartment complex in Livingston to provide housing to Chico employees. He has dorm-style housing in Chico and a few other apartments in Livingston and Paradise Valley.
He already has five of his employees lined up to rent the apartment building in Livingston. Most of them have either lost their rentals or can’t afford Livingston prices.
“That allows us to keep these long-term staff, but it’s not doing anything to attract new people,” Davis said.
The labor shortage is harming Davis’ business, he said. He and his wife are taking on extra shifts and many employees are working overtime and double shifts.
“We’re all at our tipping point,” he said.
Orsted, who owns the Wonderland Café, said the employees she does have are already burnt out as more tourists visit this summer.
“By July and August, people are anxious for summer to end. But by (the) beginning of June, my people were already exhausted,” Orsted said.
Wonderland Café is closed on Mondays. She took breakfast off the menu and is closing an hour early.
“We have to turn people away every day. We have two-hour waitlists for lunch and dinner and that’s unfortunate. It’s not because of our staffing issues, we’re doing as much as we can there are just too many (tourists),” she said.
Davis has seen his staff get mistreated last year, being berated by customers over mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions and doesn’t blame his employees for being burnt out.
Even with a vaccinated staff and as the anxieties of falling ill wane “people just aren’t ready to return to work,” he said.
“People forget, like health care workers, we were on the front line,” he said. “You’re the one who is at risk every night, seeing another hundred people.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.