The Whole Foods Market that Bozeman has been anticipating for over two years is finally set to open its doors in February.

The store, off West Main Street near the Gallatin Valley Mall, will officially open Feb. 1. It’s the first Whole Foods location in Montana.

The store will open at 9 a.m. following opening day festivities, which includes free food and scratch-and-win gift cards for the first 250 customers. Regular business hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

