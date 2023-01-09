The Whole Foods Market that Bozeman has been anticipating for over two years is finally set to open its doors in February.
The store, off West Main Street near the Gallatin Valley Mall, will officially open Feb. 1. It’s the first Whole Foods location in Montana.
The store will open at 9 a.m. following opening day festivities, which includes free food and scratch-and-win gift cards for the first 250 customers. Regular business hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The Whole Foods building is in the final stages of city inspections, Bozeman’s chief building official Ben Abbey said Monday. Those inspections are being done by the city’s community development, planning, engineering, water, sewer, fire, and building departments, he said.
The road to the February opening has been bumpy. Whole Foods first announced its plans for a Bozeman store in October 2020 and hoped construction would conclude by fall 2021. In August 2022, developers confirmed the store would not open by the end of the year and that some permitting work remained to be done.
The grocery store’s plans were not without controversy. A citizen group called Bozeman Matters filed an appeal in June 2021 of the approved site plans, citing concerns of increased traffic and congestion. City commissioners unanimously dismissed the appeal.
The new store will have over 75 locally-made items from Montana and Wyoming, according to a company press release. A Whole Foods spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment before deadline.
Treeline Coffee Roasters will have a full-service coffee bar in the store, Belgrade’s Amaltheia Organic Dairy will provide local products for the cheese counter, flowers from local farms like Helena-based High Country Growers, and a selection of local craft beer.
There will also be a prepared foods section that features a salad and soup bar, rotisserie chicken, sushi, pizza, and sandwiches, in addition to full-service meat and seafood counters.
The store will employ roughly 130 people.
The Whole Foods is just one part of the mall redevelopment plans. In November, developers announced plans to rename the area “Gallatin Crossing” and turn the old JCPenney into a medical center.
Steve Corning, co-partner for developing Gallatin Crossing, said Bozeman was an attractive place for Montana’s first Whole Foods because of its growing population and demographics that seek out organic, local food. The store’s location off Main Street is ideal and able to serve the greatest number of people in Bozeman, Corning said.
The transformation from Gallatin Valley Mall to Gallatin Crossing is a multi-year process, Corning said. Other retail outlets will announce new locations in the same area in the coming months, he added.
“We are very pleased with the evolution and pace of the new development and are excited by announcements to come,” Corning said.
