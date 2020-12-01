Montana’s first ever cat cafe opened Monday at The Market at Ferguson Farm, with cats Eddie, Gabby and Cindy the stars of the show.
“We just wanted to help find homes for cats,” said Josh Marks, a co-owner of Cat Show Cat Cafe alongside Josh Pecukonis. The two Joshes also own the Garden Barn, which has a location at the Market and on Gallatin Road.
“It’s like a lounge atmosphere, where you can either get some work done or just hang out and get your cat fix,” Marks said. “Everybody’s been having a good time.”
Cat Show is a little different than some other cat cafes because it doesn’t actually make coffee or food in-house. However, customers can grab a drink or a meal at Tanglewood or Foxtrot or even bring food from home to eat while working and playing with the cats. It’s got a coffee-shop vibe, with plants, big chairs and desks for people who want to bring something to work on.
Marks said he’s had meals in the cat cafe before it opened and said the cats weren’t interested in his food, though customers can use provided food and drink covers if they want.
Cat Show is also different from other cat cafes because all of the kitties are adoptable through Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.
It’s geared toward helping older cats get adopted, like 14-year-old Eddie, who is a little shy at first but loves to sit on laps. Older cats often have a harder time getting adopted from shelters than kittens or younger cats, but still make great companions.
“It’s like a foster home for cats,” Marks said. “Even if they don’t get adopted for a while, this is a great home in the meantime.”
Customers can pay for a one-time pass, or buy a month long membership to come sit among the cats, plants, and modern furniture as many times as they’d like. There’s not yet a reservation system, but depending on how busy it gets, there could be one eventually. All the money goes to taking care of the cats.
The cats are in an area up a staircase from the main floor of Cat Show, where customers can buy a variety of cat toys, trees and other cat-themed products.
Masks are mandatory unless seated at a desk, eating or drinking, and customers will need to go over a rules sheet and wash their hands before getting settled to keep everyone, whether human and feline, safe and healthy.
Marks and Pecukonis worked with Heart of the Valley to make sure the environment is safe and comfortable for the cats, including the nontoxic cleaner used throughout the day.
“We’re just kind of crazy cat people,” Marks said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.