Bozeman outdoor guides are feeling luckier than some of their counterparts a week after historic flooding shut down the park.
Several business leaders said it is too early to tell with the impact of flooding and the closed northern gates in Yellowstone will be for Bozeman businesses, but the park shutdown and limited reopening plan is still having an impact in town.
There was a rush of initial cancellations for several outdoor guides, and some are drastically shifting their schedules due to an extended closure at the park’s northern gate.
“There were a significant number of cancellations that our business will take a big hit from,” said Ash Tallmadge, the general manager of Bozeman-based Yellowstone Safari Company. “Bozeman is also a community that benefits from Yellowstone.”
After the park was abruptly closed a week ago in the wake of flooding that washed out some roads and caused other damage, Tallmadge said they spent the days after dealing with “panic cancellations” and rerouting their planned trips from the park’s northern gate in Gardiner to the west gate in West Yellowstone.
Tallmadge said about two-thirds of their trips usually go through the north gate, which is closed for the foreseeable future.
Tallmadge estimated they have rerouted more than 100 customers from the northern gate to trips that will enter through the west.
Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said Sunday that it is likely that commercial use authorization permit holders — like Tallmadge’s guide company — will be able to enter the park through the northern area at some point this summer as crews work on building up a temporary road between Gardiner and Mammoth.
The west, south and east gates are set to open at 8 a.m. Wednesday along with the park’s southern loop. Though most visitors will be restricted by a license-plate based entry system (even plates on even days, odd plates on odd days), commercial use authorization holders will be able to get in on any day.
Several guiding companies said they are trying to reassure customers that the southern loop hits many of the park’s highlights, like Old Faithful and other geyser basins and the canyon.
The northern range, though, was the focus for wildlife viewing for several guides. The Lamar Valley in the northeast part of the park is particularly heralded for the opportunity to see wildlife.
The road between Tower and Cooke City running through the Lamar Valley has three major impacted areas, Sholly said Sunday.
Park officials announced Sunday that they expect to open up the northern loop — connecting the Canyon, Tower, Mammoth and Norris areas, sometime within the next two weeks (the northern entrances at Gardiner and Cooke City are not included in that northern loop, as is the road between Tower and Cooke City).
Yellowstone Safari Company and other guides are eagerly awaiting the western gate’s reopening Wednesday.
Derek Draimin, owner of Yellowstone Adventure Tours in Bozeman, said most of their business already went through the west gate, though the Lamar Valley was a highlight at this time of year.
Despite that, Draimin said they’ve seen a lot of cancellations, which he attributes to customers being unfamiliar with the park’s geography and assuming all of it was damaged by flooding.
Todd Schlotfeldt with Roam Yellowstone Guiding in Bozeman said the same.
“It was just a little too much uncertainty for people,” Schlotfeldt said. “Us here in Bozeman, we’re lucky because we do have the option to go through multiple entrances, but in Gardiner — they are just dead in the water for a little while.”
Schlotfeldt and others all said they feel for their counterparts who are more reliant on the northern gate being open and seeing more of a hit to their business. Daryl Schliem with the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce, said Friday that supporting those businesses is their focus after ensuring initial safety needs are met.
“It’s just now taking care of those that provided all those services and made those communities run, and what can we do to lean in and help them get back on their feet as quickly as possible,” Schliem said.