Alicia Davis, director of operations at the Stafford Animal Shelter, stands in front of a dog rescue building at the shelter in Livingston on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The building will soon be operable, allowing the shelter to resume service on a limited basis until the rest of the facility is repaired.
Sunlight mirrors a light fixture in an upstairs room in a building at the Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, where many shelter dogs waited out the Yellowstone River flooding in June.
Salvageable animal crates are kept safe from wind in a kennel outside the Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The shelter was severely damaged by flooding on the Yellowstone River in June.
When Alicia Davis and her staff took stock of the damage done to Livingston’s Stafford Animal Shelter in the hours after the Yellowstone River flooded in June, she worried the destruction was so bad the building would be lost.
“We’re working hard to open as fast as we can,” said Davis, director of operations and outreach at Stafford.
First to open will be what staffers call the barn, a separate building from the main shelter that had been used as an isolation ward. The upstairs will house the cat wing while the downstairs will be home to the dog wing. Davis anticipates that will be up and running in the next six weeks.
“We’re going to focus on getting that up and running first and use that as our main shelter,” Davis said. “It’s a much smaller facility but we’ll be able to start taking in animals there.”
The main shelter, where water reached about 3 feet high, is larger and will take more time and work to get it ready for animals and people.
The nonprofit shelter set the fundraising goal of $700,000, including flood clean-up, building restoration, and replacing all of the medical equipment and contents that were destroyed or damaged by the water.
“The second we start taking in animals, we’ll need donations to just keep the shelter running,” Davis said, adding the shelter runs on around $650,000 annually. “As a nonprofit animal shelter, we have a very large operating budget to begin with.”
Donations for the shelter rolled in from around the nation, in various amounts from children donating their lemonade stand proceeds to larger foundations and emergency relief grants. Animals resonate with so many people and animal lovers unite when a shelter falls on hard times, Davis said.
“We’re going to get back on our feet because of the generosity of these people,” Davis said. “It was really heartwarming, after the first night and how bleak it seemed, the response is what keeps us going.”
When the shelter gets closer to opening, Davis said she’s hopeful they can use volunteer labor and donations to come in under the $700,000 estimate. Stafford will put a call out on its social media pages when it starts looking for volunteers to help sanitize the outside beds and igloos, yard work and painting projects.
The plan is for the main shelter building to open by the end of the year but there’s still a lot of factors involved, Davis said.
“It will be subject to the supply chain and available construction workers,” she said. “We’ve experienced supply chain issues with purchasing the construction materials but we have been pretty lucky that we found construction workers locally.”
The shelter will also open at a smaller scale as it looks to hire new employees and a new executive director. After the flood, several of its employees were furloughed and the executive director retired. The shelter has Davis and three employees on staff managing operations, repairs and fundraising.
The shelter has already started to do some foster based sheltering, and recently took in six puppies, two of which are still available for adoption. Davis encouraged people interested in helping the shelter to consider becoming fosters. With a limited capacity once the shelter does open, it will need to rely on foster care for more help.
As for the future, Davis said they’ll have to reevaluate and consider doing a capital campaign to move locations
“We don’t know if there will be another flood,” she said. “But for now, we can get back in and open up as soon as possible.”
In addition to pet adoptions, Stafford also offered a pet food pantry, low-income vet care and emergency boarding for wildfires, flooding and domestic violence. Animals that would have normally gone to Stafford, are being taken in by Bozeman’s Heart of the Valley.
Davis and her staff are looking forward to the day they won’t have to turn animals away.
“I can’t wait until there’s a day where we can say, ‘Yes, we can help you,’” she said. “Anyone who does this job does it because we’re here to help animals. It’s not in our nature to say no.”
