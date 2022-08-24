Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

When Alicia Davis and her staff took stock of the damage done to Livingston’s Stafford Animal Shelter in the hours after the Yellowstone River flooded in June, she worried the destruction was so bad the building would be lost.

About two months after the flooding, the shelter is working to repair and renovate two of its buildings with ongoing fundraising efforts.

“We’re working hard to open as fast as we can,” said Davis, director of operations and outreach at Stafford.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.