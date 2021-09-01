Wells Fargo establishes $2.4M in grants for Montana small businesses By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Sep 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Buy Now Dave Glaser, president of MoFi, speaks during a press conference at the Element Hotel in downtown Bozeman on Sept. 1, 2021, during which Wells Fargo announced it is giving more than $2.4 million in grants to support small businesses in Montana. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Brian Menges, owner of several restaurants in Livingston, including the Murray Bar, speaks during a press conference at the Element Hotel in downtown Bozeman on Sept. 1, 2021, during which Wells Fargo announced it is giving more than $2.4 million in grants to support small businesses, including Menges', in Montana. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Brian Menges, owner of several restaurants in Livingston, including the Murray Bar, speaks during a press conference at the Element Hotel in downtown Bozeman on Sept. 1, 2021, during which Wells Fargo announced it is giving more than $2.4 million in grants to support small businesses, including Menges', in Montana. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Brian Menges, owner of several restaurants in Livingston, including the Murray Bar, speaks during a press conference at the Element Hotel in downtown Bozeman on Sept. 1, 2021, during which Wells Fargo announced it is giving more than $2.4 million in grants to support small businesses, including Menges', in Montana. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Paul Reichert, executive director of Prospera Business Network, speaks during a press conference at the Element Hotel in downtown Bozeman on Sept. 1, 2021, during which Wells Fargo announced it is giving more than $2.4 million in grants to support small businesses in Montana. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Morgan Slemberger, director of the Women’s Entrepreneurship and Leadership at University of Montana, speaks during a press conference at the Element Hotel in downtown Bozeman on Sept. 1, 2021, during which Wells Fargo announced it is giving more than $2.4 million in grants to support small businesses in Montana. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Jeff Mihelich, city manager of Bozeman, speaks during a press conference at the Element Hotel in downtown Bozeman on Sept. 1, 2021, during which Wells Fargo announced it is giving more than $2.4 million in grants to support small businesses in Montana. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Joy Ott, left, Wells Fargo's Montana regional president, speaks alongside Wells Fargo representative Michelle Banaugh during a press conference at the Element Hotel in downtown Bozeman on Sept. 1, 2021, during which Wells Fargo announced it is giving more than $2.4 million in grants to support small businesses in Montana. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Joy Ott, left, Wells Fargo's Montana regional president, and Wells Fargo representative Michelle Banaugh, applaud during a press conference at the Element Hotel in downtown Bozeman on Sept. 1, 2021, during which Wells Fargo announced it is giving more than $2.4 million in grants to support small businesses in Montana. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A trio of Montana-based nonprofits have received nearly $2.4 million in grant money intended to spur small business growth from banking giant Wells Fargo.The Women’s Business Center at Prospera Network and the Women’s Entrepreneurship & Leadership Lab received $240,000 and $125,000 respectively during an award announcement held at the Element Hotel in Bozeman on Wednesday. MoFi, a nonprofit lender, received a grant of $2.1 million earlier in the year.Wells Fargo has given nearly $5 million in grant money to nonprofits in Montana over the past three years. The money given to the Women’s Business Center is planned for the creation of a mentoring program, which could be available in every county in the state, Paul Reichert, the executive director of the Prospera Business Network, said.The Women’s Entrepreneurship & Leadership Lab works with the University of Montana in Missoula, and is run by director Morgan Slemberger. Slemberger said the money would go to help address issues women face when starting a business. She added that money could be used to create a publication to help educate people on how to be an advocate for women and others who hope to start a small business.MoFi already received grant money from Wells Fargo, and has put it toward lending for businesses affected by the pandemic.“Every single one of us is here today because we have a common purpose,” said MoFi President Dave Glaser. “That common purpose is to make opportunities more available to Montanans and beyond, and we do that working together.” MoFi’s grant money came from the Open for Business Fund created by Wells Fargo in July 2020, which set aside roughly $420 million in grants to help nonprofit lenders and small businesses combat the economic effects of the pandemic.The grant money went to the nonprofit’s Thrive loan program, which small businesses in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming most affected by the pandemic can apply for to spark financial recovery.Brian Menges, the owner of the Murray Bar and Second Street Bistro in Livingston, used a Thrive loan to keep his doors open. In March 2020, Menges’ businesses that he owns under the Slainte Mhath Inc. restaurant group were extremely successful.But then the pandemic, shutdowns and a drastically changed landscape for the hospitality industry around the country caused his businesses to hemorrhage money. Menges said that during this time his businesses went from almost $25,000 a day in revenue to $800 a day, and a robust staff of 60 to only five.“We learned how to survive, and it was very weird surviving off crumbs when you still have tenderloins,” Menges said.Barely any revenue was coming in and the fear of going bankrupt and its ripple effects on local farmers and ranchers who Menges’ restaurants sourced from loomed. A $100,000 loan from the Thrive program kept his doors open.“I just want to personally thank all of you for being here, and in helping us in making sure that we’re not one of the 110,000 restaurants in America who didn’t make it to this point,” Menges said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Money Wells Fargo Economics Commerce Company Finance Industry Nonprofit Small Business Leadership Entrepreneurship University Of Montana Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Containment increases on American Fork fire; moderate air quality reported in Bozeman 3 hrs ago City Montana Department of Transportation finishes years of work on Rouse Avenue in Bozeman 3 hrs ago Business Persnickety Formalwear in Bozeman changing hands 3 hrs ago Environment FWP: Big game hunting in southwest Montana could be shaped by drought, winter conditions 3 hrs ago Business Wells Fargo establishes $2.4M in grants for Montana small businesses 3 hrs ago County Gallatin County finalizes annual budget, increases spending Aug 31, 2021 What to read next Environment Containment increases on American Fork fire; moderate air quality reported in Bozeman City Montana Department of Transportation finishes years of work on Rouse Avenue in Bozeman Business Persnickety Formalwear in Bozeman changing hands Environment FWP: Big game hunting in southwest Montana could be shaped by drought, winter conditions Business Wells Fargo establishes $2.4M in grants for Montana small businesses County Gallatin County finalizes annual budget, increases spending Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Persnickety Formalwear in Bozeman changing hands Posted: 5 p.m. Montanans to receive partial refunds for insurance premiums Posted: 4 p.m. Letter to the editor: When will medical plans require COVID vaccinations? Posted: Sep. 1, 2021 Guest column: Montana's economic potential is tied to reliable, affordable electricity Posted: Sep. 1, 2021 Bozeman construction company owner pleads guilty to tax evasion Posted: Aug. 31, 2021