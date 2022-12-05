Let the news come to you

A new thrift store in Big Sky will open this week, aimed at offering affordable retail to Big Sky locals and visitors.

Big Sky Thrift, at 1700 Lone Mountain Trail, will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with live music. Its normal hours will be a mix of evenings and afternoons Wednesday through Saturday.

On Wednesdays and Fridays, the store will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursdays and Saturdays, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.


