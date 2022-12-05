A new thrift store in Big Sky will open this week, aimed at offering affordable retail to Big Sky locals and visitors.
Big Sky Thrift, at 1700 Lone Mountain Trail, will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with live music. Its normal hours will be a mix of evenings and afternoons Wednesday through Saturday.
On Wednesdays and Fridays, the store will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursdays and Saturdays, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Emily Burke, the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation’s associate director of programs, lead the thrift store’s opening and had the idea for it several years ago — seeing a need for affordable retail.
Burke has a passion for thrift stores and buying secondhand, which started during her childhood and continued into her adulthood as a “dirt-bag ski-bum.”
Burke, who grew up in Northern Idaho, said her family thrifted, went to garage sales and bought secondhand.
At 19, Burke moved to Aspen where she became the youngest volunteer at a local thrift store there and remembers buying her first home goods.
“All ski towns have a thrift store,” Burke said. “And generally, those thrift stores are pretty incredible.”
She moved to Big Sky in 2018 and worked as a retail buyer for the Yellowstone Club. While at the Yellowstone Club, Burke said she’d receive inquiries from guests and locals alike about donating used clothing and outdoor gear.
She started flirting with the idea of starting a thrift store, adding that there wasn’t a space for donated and second-hand items in town.
“So, I went skiing, because all good ideas are developed on a chairlift,” Burke joked.
While on a chairlift, she pitched her idea of a thrift store to the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation’s vice president of philanthropy.
“I was like, ‘I want to make my town that I live in better,’” Burke recalls.
The idea was greenlit, and Burke has worked to develop the thrift store over the past two years.
Lone Mountain Land Company, a Big Sky real estate developer, donated the building for the store. The thrift store is a program of the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, which also employs Burke.
It’s volunteer run and is a registered nonprofit. Burke said all revenue, aside from overhead, will be donated to local nonprofits and organizations through a grant process.
The thrift store primarily sells “life essentials” like home goods, books, toys and clothing, and ski and outdoor gear. Prices vary for each item, but mainly stay affordable and in line with other thrift stores, Burke said.
There’s a dollar bin, but also a rack dedicated to luxury or designer clothing.
“Whether you have 50 cents or a dollar, or you have a couple hundred dollars to spend, we really have something for everyone,” Burke said.
And everyone is welcome to the thrift store — whether to buy, donate or volunteer, Burke stressed.
“We’re trying to build community and give our community a resource,” Burke said.
The store will begin accepting donations from the public in the New Year on a by-need basis. The store will also be open to volunteers in the new year as well, Burke said.
