Vista Outdoor Inc. — the parent company of CamelBak, Bushnell, Remington Ammunition and more than three dozen other sporting and outdoor recreation brands — finalized its purchased Bozeman-based Simms Fishing Products for $192.5 million last week.
The transaction was arguably the most significant milestone in the fishing gear and apparel manufacturer’s longstanding history, said Simms spokesperson John Frazier. Watching the brand grow and evolve has been the highlight of his career.
“Today is not just a pivotal moment for Simms. The way I see it, it really is a pivotal moment for our entire community,” Frazier said.
On Wednesday, Vista Outdoor CEO Chris Metz visited Simms headquarters in Four Corners, where he told a small group of reporters that the recent acquisition represents his company’s first foray into the fishing products industry.
“We treasure and covet consumer-demanded brands, and this is a cult-like brand,” he said. “It’s a brand that has followers that would buy this at any point and anywhere in the world, so we’re delighted to be able to partner with Simms and really figure out how to unlock the next future of growth.”
Simms Fishing Products was founded in 1980, and it was later acquired by K.C. Walsh, who now serves as its executive chairman. Over the years, it developed into a lead manufacturer of fly-fishing apparel, well-known for its signature waders, footwear and outerwear.
Metz said that for years, he’s been an admirer of Simms and a user of its products. The brand is the third in the Gallatin Valley that Vista Outdoor has acquired. The parent company also owns Manhattan-based BLACKHAWK and Bozeman-based Stone Glacier.
Vista Outdoor views the Gallatin Valley as a fertile area for consumer outdoor products companies, which is why the company is going to have its eyes on other brands in the area moving forward, according to Metz.
“By having three companies in this area, it really gives us the opportunity to lean into more community efforts — more conservation with waters but also our public lands,” he said. “We’re looking forward to establishing ourselves here in a much bigger way.”
Metz said his company values doing good for others, which is why it set up the Vista Outdoor Foundation — an employee-led board that puts over $1 million of earmarked funds toward companies and nonprofits that help people in outdoor spaces.
Last year, the foundation awarded grants to different 10 companies, and Metz said he’s particularly interested in getting more involved with Warriors and Quiet Waters — a nonprofit that takes veterans on fly-fishing and other outdoor recreation retreats.
Vista Outdoor focuses on buying “great brands with great companies with great employees, and the last thing we want to do is come in and absolutely change everything,” Metz said. “We want to come in and amplify what they’re doing.”
The parent company plans to retain Simms’ existing management team and its employee base, and Simms CEO Casey Sheahan will continue to lead its day-to-day operations, according to the Aug. 23 release.
On a broader scale, Metz said he plans to split Vista Outdoor into a sporting products group and a pure outdoor products company, which will enable both segments to focus squarely on what their consumers want the most. The shift is on pace to take place in 2023.
“We did a look at the landscape across America, and we felt that the Northern Rockies and in particular, Bozeman, Montana, was the best place to put our headquarters,” he said. “That is another nod to the vibrancy that we see in this community here.”
Metz said that what he’s seen happen in Bozeman over the past decade or two is nothing short of amazing, and he’s watched as the city went from hosting one or two well-recognized consumer outdoor brands to well over a dozen.
“It’s because of the community, and the attraction of everything the community offers,” he said. “It’s a wonderful place for employees and families to be.”
