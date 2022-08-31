Vista Outdoor
Vista Outdoor CEO Chris Metz is pictured at the headquarters of Simms Fishing Products in Four Corners.

 Courtesy of Simms Fishing Products

Vista Outdoor Inc. — the parent company of CamelBak, Bushnell, Remington Ammunition and more than three dozen other sporting and outdoor recreation brands — finalized its purchased Bozeman-based Simms Fishing Products for $192.5 million last week.

The transaction was arguably the most significant milestone in the fishing gear and apparel manufacturer’s longstanding history, said Simms spokesperson John Frazier. Watching the brand grow and evolve has been the highlight of his career.

“Today is not just a pivotal moment for Simms. The way I see it, it really is a pivotal moment for our entire community,” Frazier said.

