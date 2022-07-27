The Simms Fishing Products headquarters is pictured in Four Corners on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Vista Outdoor, the parent company of dozens of outdoor companies, agreed to purchase Simms for $192.5 million.
The Simms Fishing Products headquarters is pictured in Four Corners on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Vista Outdoor, the parent company of dozens of outdoor companies, agreed to purchase Simms for $192.5 million.
The Simms Fishing Products headquarters is pictured in Four Corners on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Vista Outdoor, the parent company of dozens of outdoor companies, agreed to purchase Simms for $192.5 million.
The Simms Fishing Products headquarters is pictured in Four Corners on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Vista Outdoor, the parent company of dozens of outdoor companies, agreed to purchase Simms for $192.5 million.
A company that owns dozens of major sporting and outdoor recreation brands, including CamelBak, Bushnell and Remington Ammunition, announced on Wednesday that it plans to purchase Bozeman-based Simms Fishing Products.
Vista Outdoor — the parent company of more than three dozen well-known sporting and outdoor recreation brands — has agreed to buy the lead fishing gear and apparel manufacturer for $192.5 million. It anticipates it will close the transaction in fiscal year 2023.
“Simms is the perfect fit for our diversified portfolio of leading, iconic outdoor brands,” said Chris Metz, Vista Outdoor's CEO, in a news release. “Simms broadens our core addressable market into the highly attractive fishing category with a premium, innovative brand with significant room for growth.”
Headquartered in Four Corners, Simms Fishing Products was founded in 1980. After K.C. Walsh acquired the company in 1993, it developed into a lead manufacturer for fly-fishing apparel, renowned for its signature waders, footwear, outerwear and technical apparel.
Walsh, who is the company’s executive chairman, said in the release that Bozeman has been core to Simms’ success over the past 30 years, and it's a big part of the company's DNA.
“Being so close to world-class rivers, wide open spaces and so many professional guides has informed our product leadership over the years, and helped us attract the most talented employees in the sport fishing business," he said.
The management team at Simms and its existing employee base will remain in place, and the company’s CEO Casey Sheahan will continue to lead the company’s day-to-day operations, according to the release.
Walsh will continue to serve as a strategic advisor and conservation and government affairs advocate for the company. Simms is poised to be the second Bozeman-based brand acquired by Vista Outdoor.
Back in December of 2021, the company purchased Stone Glacier, a backcountry hunting gear brand that’s also based in the city. It also acquired Blackhawk, which is based in Manhattan, and it supports the Warriors and Quiet Waters program.
This May, Vista Outdoor announced that it plans to separate its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent companies by 2023. It plans to headquarter its Outdoor Products company in Bozeman.
Metz said that Simms will be a central plank in Vista Outdoor’s long-term growth strategy, and it will be the anchor of the parent company's new fishing platform within its Outdoor Products business.
“Fishing, particularly fly fishing where Simms has its roots, is a natural adjacency to our Outdoor Products business and Simms serves an enthusiast consumer demographic that has proven to be largely recession-resistant over time,” Metz said.
“With a beloved, household name brand like Simms leading the way, we believe that we can create a fishing platform that serves the 55 million+ anglers while delivering long term growth and value for our shareholders for years to come,” he said.
Walsh said in the press release that Simms is proud to join the Vista Outdoor family of brands, and it is proud that its legacy as a Bozeman-based brand will be bolstered under new ownership.
“Vista Outdoor values Montana and all that Simms stands for. Our leadership team, employees and culture will remain intact as we become the first fishing brand in the Vista Outdoor portfolio,” he said. “And now, with the backing of this $3 billion-plus outdoor recreation company, we are primed for further success and growth over the long-term.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.