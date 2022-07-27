Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A company that owns dozens of major sporting and outdoor recreation brands, including CamelBak, Bushnell and Remington Ammunition, announced on Wednesday that it plans to purchase Bozeman-based Simms Fishing Products.

Vista Outdoor — the parent company of more than three dozen well-known sporting and outdoor recreation brands — has agreed to buy the lead fishing gear and apparel manufacturer for $192.5 million. It anticipates it will close the transaction in fiscal year 2023.

“Simms is the perfect fit for our diversified portfolio of leading, iconic outdoor brands,” said Chris Metz, Vista Outdoor's CEO, in a news release. “Simms broadens our core addressable market into the highly attractive fishing category with a premium, innovative brand with significant room for growth.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.