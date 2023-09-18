Sam Nelson points to his property, sandwiched between a Montana Rail Link railroad and Interstate 90 and only accessible via crossing railroad property, on a satellite image at his home on Tuesday, March 29, 2023. Nelson is suing Montana Rail Link after the company refused Nelson access to his property.
Judge Rienne McElyea issued the summary judgment for Sam Nelson v. Montana Rail Link and Burlington Northern at the end of August. The case was heard in court back in March.
Rancher Sam Nelson was fighting for a prescriptive easement to access his 5 1/2 acres near Rocky Creek, which lies just past Interstate 90’s Bear Canyon exit near Bozeman. He began leasing the land, which he now owns, in 1982, and for decades crossed the railroad company’s 400 foot right-of-way to access it.
But in 2017, the railroad installed a fence alongside the northern boundary of their right-of-way, effectively cutting off Nelson’s access to his own land.
Nelson continually removed fences, signs, and barricades to access his land until he was arrested for trespassing in 2021.
Nelson said he had to remove the barriers to retain access to the prescriptive easement he believed he had, which can only be granted in Montana if the crossing is in uninterrupted use for over five years.
Prescriptive easements can be granted for people who have historically used land or an access route they don’t technically own. For example, if children widely used a well-known private road as a shortcut to get to school, they could argue that route was a prescriptive easement if ever threatened.
At issue in this case was if a prescriptive easement could be in place over a federally-granted right-of-way for the railroad.
The Federal Land Grant Act of 1864 established 400-foot-wide right-of-ways around the railroad tracks made it easier for railroad companies to expand west.
The 159-year-old law, alongside similar court cases in Oregon, Colorado and the U.S. Supreme Court (2009’s Wolf v. Central Oregon & Pacific Railroad, Inc; 2017’s City of Commerce City v. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corporation; 1903’s Townsend v. Northern Pacific Railway Company) were used to justify the ruling against Nelson and in favor of the railroad.
“Based on these cases, private prescriptive easements over federally granted limited fee railroad right-of-ways cannot form because such easements necessarily interfere with the railroad’s congressionally granted right of exclusive use and control and would impact the government’s ownership on reverter,” Judge McElyea wrote in the court order.
For Nelson, the trespassing charge and recent court order means helplessly watching the land that meant so much to his family fall into disarray.
“They’ve kept me out of there for all these years now. It’s totally overgrown. My trails are all gone. There’s tansy in there. There’s all kinds of weeds but I can’t go in there with a sprayer, because I’d be crossing the railroad tracks and that’s illegal,” Nelson said in an interview last Friday.
“It’s very disheartening to just lose it after all that time. It seems wrong, you know. It kind of seems un-American,” Nelson said.
Nelson said he still pays a small amount of property tax on the parcel each year, even with no ability to access it.
Asked if he would consider selling the parcel, Nelson said, “How can you sell something that has no worth?”
No one would buy a piece of land that is impossible to access because the railroad blocked the crossing, Nelson said.
Nelson plans to appeal the case to the Montana state Supreme Court in hopes he can regain access to his land. Whatever the decision, he’ll respect the word of law and figure out the path forward, he said.
Nelson’s lawyer Alanah Griffith said in an interview Monday the appeal process could take around nine months. She expects the court to issue a written decision over hearing oral arguments.
Any Montanan who accesses their land by crossing railroad tracks will be affected by the court decision, Griffith said. The Montana Supreme Court has never ruled on a case involving prescriptive easements and railroads, according to the decision order from Judge McElyea.
“I never comment on whether or not we will succeed (on cases),” Griffith said. “I don’t know if we’ll succeed. There’s a good argument on both sides. The Supreme Court will need to make a decision, which will become the law in Montana. And they will either decide if you can, or cannot, get a prescriptive easement over 1864 land grants.”
