Railroad lawsuit
Sam Nelson points to his property, sandwiched between a Montana Rail Link railroad and Interstate 90 and only accessible via crossing railroad property, on a satellite image at his home on Tuesday, March 29, 2023. Nelson is suing Montana Rail Link after the company refused Nelson access to his property.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The Gallatin County District Court ruled in favor of the railroad this August in a case where a landowner sued for rights to cross over railroad property to access his own land, as he had done for decades. The landowner plans to appeal the decision.

Judge Rienne McElyea issued the summary judgment for Sam Nelson v. Montana Rail Link and Burlington Northern at the end of August. The case was heard in court back in March.

Rancher Sam Nelson was fighting for a prescriptive easement to access his 5 1/2 acres near Rocky Creek, which lies just past Interstate 90’s Bear Canyon exit near Bozeman. He began leasing the land, which he now owns, in 1982, and for decades crossed the railroad company’s 400 foot right-of-way to access it.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

