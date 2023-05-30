La Vaca Mariposa
Bozeman’s newest food truck, La Vaca Mariposa, will be at 319 N. 7th Ave.

Bozeman will get a taste of Venezuela as a new food truck opens starting this week.

La Vaca Mariposa will make its home at 319 N. 7th Ave. It opens June 3 at 11 a.m.

Owner Jovanna Granados said the truck will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays and until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.


