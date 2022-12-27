Brett Evje holds a rifle owned by his great-grandfather, Solomon Heist, before putting on display in the dining roomed named for Solomon, at JW Heist Steakhouse on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The new restaurant will open on Jan. 3.
Michael Ochsner and Brett Evje have wanted to open a steakhouse in downtown Bozeman for over a decade.
Next week, they will.
The business partners, who also co-own Plonk, have wanted to fill a gap left by their favorite fine-dining restaurant Boodles since it was destroyed in a natural gas explosion in 2009.
The pair instead opened Plonk in 2009.
In 2011, they again almost “pulled the trigger” on a steakhouse, but decided to focus on opening a second Plonk in Missoula.
The idea was put on hold. Until 2020, when the building next to Plonk, formerly occupied by the kitchen supply store The Crossroads, went up for sale.
Evje and Ochsner bought and began renovating the neighboring building in early 2020. It’s taken two years to finish — partially due to COVID-19, supply chain issues and construction delays.
J.W. Heist Steakhouse, at 27 E. Main St., will open Jan. 3, and will be open for dinners only.
It boasts fine-dining and “classic American steakhouse” fare. Plonk’s head chef, John Thayer, will also be the chef behind Heist’s cuisine.
“We’re going to use the best steak, serve the best wines and have the best cocktails,” Evje said. “That’s what we’re aiming for: the top.”
It’s been a labor of love, Ochsner said, but was worth the wait.
“I’m actually in awe of how it turned out,” Ochsner said. “You can always envision what you think it will look like, with the materials and millwork and the details. But it’s another thing to just see everything in place.”
The upscale dining room and bar should still feel “like Montana,” Evje said. The pair were going for the “authenticity and character” of the former Boodles.
Between leather booths and basalt tables are family heirlooms and memorabilia and fine art curated on consignment from Montana Trails Gallery and Tierney Fine Art.
“There are great stories around everything around here,” Evje said.
There’s even a story in the name: J.W. Heist.
Heist is a family name for Evje, a fifth-generation Montanan. The Heists homesteaded in the Cinnabar Basin in 1883, according to Evje.
“Ironically, he moved here the same year as John Dutton,” Evje joked, referencing the hit TV series “Yellowstone.”
J.W. Heist was Evje’s grandfather, who owned a ranch near Manhattan, and was a “staple” in Evje’s life.
“We love the name and there’s a ton of history and stories to tell around his life and legacy,” Evje said.
The Heist name felt fitting for the steakhouse, Evje and Ochsner said, who wanted the restaurant to be solidly rooted in Montana but still feel sophisticated.
“I think he’d be honored about it,” Evje said, when asked how his late grandfather would react to the restaurant’s name. “But he’s not the kind of guy who would come here.”
